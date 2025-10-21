All-time Mavs legend narrates Cooper Flagg's newest Gatorade commercial

Almost a year ago, Cooper Flagg put his name in ink to sign an NIL deal with Gatorade as a true freshman for the Duke Blue Devils. Since then, he has had waves of sponsorship come his way, including New Balance and many more.

Now, right before his rookie season in the NBA tips off, he has a new Gatorade commercial, and it features one of the greatest Dallas Mavericks of all time.

Flagg was selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Mavs, eight picks ahead of when the franchise's G.O.A.T., Dirk Nowitzki, was drafted in 1998.

Nowitzki narrated the Gatorade ad that features highlights of him winning NBA titles with the Mavericks, as well as shots of Flagg's college career, draft night, and more. Since his retirement in 2019, Nowitzki's jersey number has been retired and a statue has been erected in his honor.

Simply put, the Mavs legend narrating Flagg's commercial is a massive nod to the rookie's talent before he ever plays a regular-season game in the league.

Catch @Cooper_Flagg at the starting gate. We promise he won’t be there long. pic.twitter.com/2A3N1LG3Rr — Gatorade (@Gatorade) October 21, 2025

Nowitzki played for the Mavericks for over two decades and never played for another team in the NBA. His impact on the program is undeniable. Now, it's time to see how Flagg can live up to the lofty expectations that have been set before him.

Cooper Flagg in Dallas's preseason games

In the Mavs' four preseason games, Flagg scored in the double digits every time he took the court, averaging just over 11 points per game. He earned 18 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals, and three blocks in total over the four-game stretch.

So far, everything is looking good as Flagg flies toward his first regular season as a professional basketball player.

Dallas tips off its regular season with an in-state rivalry matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 22, and it will be broadcast on ESPN.