Cooper Flagg proving to be a defensive menace on Day 1 of Mavs training camp

Cooper Flagg's rookie season in the NBA is flying into focus, and the former Duke Blue Devil star already looks like he will be ready to lock down any opponent who comes across his path.

On the first day of the Dallas Mavericks' training camp this fall, Flagg was seen locking down veteran players, like future Hall of Famer Anthony Davis, as well as knocking down a few corner three-point shots and driving to the paint.

While he easily succeeded at all of that for Duke, it wasn't necessarily guaranteed that he could do so at the professional level, even with his impressive Summer League performances.

In a clip shared by MavsMuse, Flagg blocks Davis from behind, and just a few seconds later, blocks former Auburn Tiger Miles Kelly at the line. Then, he knocks down a corner three over Davis, followed by one over former second-round Draft pick Jaden Hardy.

In the last segment of the clip, he drove to the paint for a layup, which he missed, but then he was able to get up to the rim to tip his own missed shot into the basket. On either end of the court, from every part of the court, Flagg is looking poised for an elite rookie season.

Keep in mind, all of that happened on Day 1 of the Mavs' fall training camp.

Coop is going to be a PROBLEM. This is literally day 1 of training camp… pic.twitter.com/R4ST6FwI6Y — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) October 1, 2025

Flagg played in just two games for Dallas during the Summer League, but it only took those two appearances for the Mavs coaching staff to feel like he was ready to play at the next level.

The former Blue Devil averaged 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks during his two summer games, averaging the 14th most points in the entire league. Everyone kept an eye on Flagg this offseason, and he lived up to every expectation.

The Mavs' first preseason game of the year is set for Monday, Oct. 4, at 7:30 p.m. CT when Dallas will host the Oklahoma City Thunder.