Even in the offseason Cooper Flagg refuses to take his foot off the gas

Everyone knew Cooper Flagg was going to be a star for the Duke Blue Devils; they just weren't sure how brightly he would shine. Then, everyone knew Flagg would be a star at the next level; they just weren't sure if his light would be dimmed.

Now, Flagg's star power has been confirmed, and the 18-year-old phenom continues to take the world by storm as his young basketball career skyrockets.

After a slightly concerning debut in the 2025 NBA Summer League, Flagg exploded for 31 points in his second-ever professional basketball game. In the offseason, the former Blue Devil is ensuring that he doesn't lose any of that fire power.

While some NBA stars, like Flagg's teammate Klay Thompson, take vacations and focus on other sports like golf (*cough LeBron cough*), the rookie has returned home to put in more work on the court, ensuring that he is as close to perfect as possible when the real deal rolls around.

Flagg played in just two Summer League games for the Dallas Mavericks before the coaching staff decided to bench him for the remainder of the season, allowing the young star to rest and remain healthy as the offseason approached.

However, Flagg reportedly wanted to play more; he was hungry to prove that he deserved to be the No. 1 overall pick, and it wasn't just a bunch of unwarranted hype.

Hitting the gym, no matter where you are (even if it's in small-town Maine), is exactly the proof that Maverick fans need to know that their new star is worth all of the talk.

“One thing with Cooper is we don’t have to worry about him being in the gym,” Dallas summer league coach Josh Broghamer said. “He’s always going to work and try to get better whether he’s playing the games or not."

This winter, Flagg will play alongside all-time greats like Thompson, Kyrie Irving (a fellow Blue Devil), and more to work to return the Mavs to a team that is worthy of being in the title contenders conversation.