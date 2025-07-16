It has been less than two months since the Duke Blue Devils returned to the NCAA Super Regionals for the fourth time in just seven years.

Duke finished the year with a 41-21 overall record, including four consecutive postseason wins before Murray State defeated the team in the Super Regional round.

Following the remarkable season, led by former head coach Chris Pollard, four Blue Devils had their dreams come true and were selected during the 2025 MLB Draft.

Andrew Healy was the final Blue Devil to hear his name called on the last day of the Draft, selected 275th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Healy spent just three seasons with the Blue Devils, pitching in 31 games over his tenure in Durham. Most impressively, Healy earned a 0.00 ERA during his freshman season during a perfect 5-0 streak, and was named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American.

By the end of his third year at Duke, Healy held an 11-5 overall record, allowing just 4.45 runs per appearance. He earned 124 strikeouts over 44 games.

Wallace Clark was the only senior to be selected from Duke. The shortstop came to Durham via the Oklahoma Sooners and is originally from the United Kingdom. He was drafted 273rd overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Over two years for the Blue Devils, Clark started in all 120 games and was a monster on both sides of the ball. While at the plate, he earned a 0.297 batting average for 122 hits (14 home runs) and 79 RBIs, alongside his 109 earned runs.

Clark also earned 154 putouts and 268 assists while committing just 18 errors. He averaged a 95.9 fielding percentage while at Duke.

The Texas Rangers selected left-handed pitcher and switch-hitter Own Proksch 265th overall during the ninth round of the MLB Draft. Proksch played for Duke for three seasons, earning 12 wins and six losses over 73 appearances for the Blue Devils.

Proksch has an arm that can last for nearly an entire game, pitching for 125.0 innings during his collegiate career.

The former Blue Devil earned 150 strikeouts while giving up just 71 runs on 110 hits. During his senior year, Proksch even came into a game to earn his first career save for Duke.

James Tallon was drafted well before his three teammates, who were all taken during the ninth round of the draft. The Philadelphia Phillies selected the left-handed pitcher 191st overall in the sixth round.

Tallon played three years for the Blue Devils, appearing in 68 games, earning four wins and three losses.

While on the mound, he amassed an impressive 141 strikeouts and gave up just 50 runs on 76 hits. Most notably, he pitched for a resounding 101.2 innings over this three-year tenure in Durham.