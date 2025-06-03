Blue Devils head to their fourth-ever Super Regionals appearance

For the fourth time in program history, the Duke Blue Devils are heading to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

After sweeping their way through the Regional round, defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys twice and the host team, the Georgia Bulldogs, once. With the regional victory, the Blue Devils advanced to the Supers, where they will host Murray State.

Duke head coach Chris Pollard has led the Blue Devils to all four of their Super Regional appearances, the previous trips to the second round of the NCAA Tournament happening in 2018, 2019, and 2023.

Murray State is coming off a world-class upset, eliminating the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Now, the Blue Devils have to work to avoid the same fate.

How to watch Duke baseball vs. Murray State

Game 1

Date & Time: Saturday, June 7 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: Jack Coombs Field, Durham, NC

TV/Streaming: ESPNU, fuboTV

Duke record: 40-19

Murray State record: 42-14

Game 2

Date & Time: Sunday, June 8 at noon ET

Location: Jack Coombs Field, Durham, NC

TV/Streaming: TBD, fuboTV

Duke record: TBD (41-19 or 40-20)

Murray State record: TBD (43-14 or 42-15)

In the recent ACC Tournament, the Blue Devils were eliminated by the second-seeded Florida State Seminoles in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.

During the Regional round of the NCAA Tournament, Duke defeated the Cowboys 12-5 in the first game before moving on to defeat the Bulldogs 6-3 in Game No. 2 of the round. To punch their ticket to the Super Regionals, the Blue Devils earned a narrow 3-2 win over Oklahoma State.

If Duke can pull off the series win over Murray State, the Blue Devils will head to the College World Series for the fourth time ever. Duke has never won the NCAA title in baseball.