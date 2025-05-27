Duke is dancing (once again) as Blue Devils head to NCAA Regional

The Duke Blue Devils are notorious for going dancing in the postseason... when it comes to college basketball. However, this spring, another Duke team is stretching its season into the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils' baseball team earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament and will head to Athens, GA, for the Regional Round.

In Athens, Duke could face the top-seeded Georgia Bulldogs, third-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys, and fourth-seeded Binghamton Bearcats. The Blue Devils' first game is against the Cowboys on Friday, May 30.

How to watch Duke baseball vs. Oklahoma State - Regional Round

Date & Time: Friday, May 30, at 6 p.m. ET

Location: Foley Field, Athens, GA

TV/Streaming: ESPNU, fuboTV

Duke record: 37-19 (17-13 ACC)

Oklahoma State record: 28-23 (15-12 Big 12)

The Blue Devils' first-round opener will be against Oklahoma State, and the winner would move on to face the winner of the Georgia-Binghamton matchup.

NCAA Baseball Tournament Athens Regional schedule

Friday:

Game 1: No. 7 Georgia vs. Binghamton; noon on SEC Network

Game 2: Oklahoma State vs. Duke; 6 p.m. on ESPNU

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Sunday:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday:

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

If the winner of Game 6 lost its opening matchup (therefore, the loser would have won its opening matchup), the two teams would have to play a second game against one another since the Regional Round of the NCAA Tournament has a double-elimination format.

Last season, the team lost to UConn in its first postseason of the tournament. Then, the Blue Devils earned a 6-2 victory over Oral Roberts in the second game. Sadly, Duke lost to the Oklahoma Sooners in its elimination game, and the season came to a disappointing end.