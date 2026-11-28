A disastrous start to the third quarter doomed Duke on the road against Wake Forest in the regular season finale.

Wake Forest led just 10-7 at halftime, but scored on a kickoff return and then a Gio Lopez rushing touchdown within the first five minutes of the second half to push the lead to 24-7. Duke was doomed from there.

The Blue Devils dropped their third straight game to end the regular season, dropping from a promising 7-2 to a disappointing 7-5. The obvious caveat is that two of the three losses came to likely College Football Playoff teams, but the loss last week to Clemson still stings.

Here are our observations from Duke's 31-7 loss:

1. Manny Diaz's gamble blew up in his face

Trailing 10-7 at halftime, Duke had to kick off to Wake Forest to start the third quarter, and Manny Diaz thought the Blue Devils needed to steal a possession to have a chance at springing the road upset. There's rationality in that thought, but the execution couldn't have been much worse.

Duke attempted a surprise onside kick to start the second half, and Eli Potts scooped it up and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to push the Demon Deacons' lead to two possessions.

Duke quickly went three-and-out after that, and Wake Forest went on a seven-play touchdown drive that effectively put the game to bed just five minutes into the third quarter.

2. Duke's defense held up as long as they could

Jonathan Patke and the Duke defense deserve a lot of credit for how long they kept Lopez and the Wake Forest offense in check. The Deacons had scored in every first quarter of every game this season and had outscored opponents 73-0 in the first quarter over the last five games.

Duke held Wake Forest scoreless in the first quarter. A Nate Sheppard rushing touchdown put the Blue Devils ahead, causing Wake to face a rare case of early adversity.

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In the end, Duke's defense couldn't overcome the offensive and special teams errors, but you have to credit how long they stayed in the fight.

3. Duke should be in the market for a Transfer Portal QB

After an uninspiring opening drive, Diaz made the decision to turn the offense over to Dan Mahan. The second-year signal-caller showed some early promise, but eventually things stalled completely. He ended up 12-of18 for 109 yards and an interception, while not adding much with his legs like Duke hoped.

Walker Eget came back in during the fourth quarter, but he couldn't find much of a rhythm either. Eget is out of eligibility, but Mahan should be back in Durham next season. Unfortunately, Mahan hasn't shown enough for Diaz to put all of Duke's hopes in him next season.

With Nate Sheppard back for his junior season (hopefully), Duke should try to maximize his junior season by going all in on a portal QB. If the Blue Devils can take a big step at that position in 2027, Duke could be a playoff team next season.

4. Nate Sheppard's Heisman hopes are dashed, but he should win the Doak Walker Award

Duke's 7-5 record will make it impossible for Sheppard to get taken seriously as a Heisman Trophy candidate, but he should have sewn up the Doak Walker Award on Saturday afternoon. Three months after he was left off the preseason watchlist, Sheppard is one of three finalists for the award given to the nation's top RB.

Wake Forest did well to limit him to 72 yards on 22 carries, but in typical Sheppard fashion, he still found a way to make an impact. He added 75 yards on nine receptions as a receiver, giving him 147 yards from scrimmage, extending his nation-leading total.

5. Wake Forest should be in the CFP regardless of the ACC Championship Game

Wake is a playoff team. Plain and simple. Nothing about this result for Duke is surprising. The Demon Deacons have been elite all year long. They deserve their flowers.

I know it's the ACC and not the big, bad SEC, but Wake Forest and Miami are both playoff teams no matter what happens next week. And with the way Wake is playing, don't be surprised if they make a serious push next week to knock off the Hurricanes.