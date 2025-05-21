5-star SG Dame Sarr on commit watch with Duke fans on the edge of their seats

Right now, there are countless Duke basketball fans updating Twitter and other outlets every 30 seconds in hopes of some breaking Dame Sarr news to come in. On Monday, reports broke that Sarr was in Durham for his official visit.

Since then, however, things have been radio silent in terms of new updates. Sarr deleting the pictures off his Instagram of his Kansas trip was pretty eye-opening, though, with people convinced he's locked in on a future with the Blue Devils.

As of this writing, Sarr is yet to publicly make any kind of announcement on where he'll be playing next campaign. Duke is no question the favorite and everyone is going to keep waiting for a commitment post to arrive. Will that end up happening on Wednesday?

Duke fans everywhere are waiting for a Dame Sarr update to arrive

Before Sarr even made his way on campus, multiple predictions came in for Jon Scheyer and his staff to grab his commitment. Previously, Kansas was the top choice for Sarr, with him clearly having a great time in Lawrence during his recent visit.

However, Duke upped its efforts, which opened the door for the Blue Devils to potentially win this recruiting battle. If Scheyer does get things across the line, it would be a massive get for the program and add to an already loaded 2025 class.

Sarr is ranked five stars by 247Sports. Thus far for '25, Duke is bringing in 5-star playmakers Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia. Sarr joining the list would give Scheyer four 5-star guys, which would be the most in the country.

Nothing is set in stone, though, and Sarr's next stop is fully up in the air. The Italian native spent the past three years developing in Spain with FC Barcelona, but the college game now appears to be calling. Will he be making the move to Durham full time? An answer to that question could be coming at any moment.