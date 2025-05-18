Duke just got a major boost for 5-star Dame Sarr thanks to latest Kansas move

Is a Dame Sarr commitment coming soon for Duke basketball and head man Jon Scheyer? Things appear to be pointing in that direction, as Duke has made him a top priority and Kansas may have just gone to Plan B in its shooting guard recruiting efforts.

On Friday, 2025 SG Corbin Allen, a three-star prospect from Kansas City (Missouri), announced his commitment to the Jayhawks. Hey, that's a nice get for Bill Self and his program. However, with Kansas bringing in a new SG for next season, what does that tell us?

Well, from our chair, it's that Kansas has accepted defeat in the Sarr sweepstakes and that the 5-star prospect from Italy is closing in on his college decision. Several crystal ball picks have come in for Sarr to pick the Blue Devils and this latest move by Kansas sure has people thinking that Duke is going to be getting some major news soon.

Duke fans everywhere are hoping Dame Sarr will commit to Jon Scheyer soon

Should that Sarr news arrive, which we're expecting in the near future, it's no question going to be a massive get for Scheyer and his coaching staff. Sarr is incredibly talented and he's had several schools coming after him.

Throughout the offseason, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and many others have been in contact with him. Not long ago, the expectation was that Sarr, who spent the past three years developing with FC Barcelona in Spain, would end up signing with Self and Kansas.

Jawhawks Nation as a whole was pretty fired up at the thought of him being a total stud in the Big 12. However, Duke upped its efforts and Scheyer made him a priority, especially with the Cedric Coward addition not going to plan - he's now fully focused on the NBA Draft.

With Scheyer impressing Sarr and selling what Duke can do for him, the ACC powerhouse is on the verge of earning his commitment. Sarr would step in and immediately be a starter/playmaker for Duke. Barring a late shock, it looks like he's going to be Durham-bound any day now.