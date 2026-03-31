5-star Duke commits are ready to do 'whatever it takes' to win a National Title

The only solace Duke fans can take in the aftermath of an all-time meltdown in the Elite Eight to lose to UConn is by eyeing the future of the program.

Several Duke players have NBA Draft decisions looming. Cameron Boozer is certainly gone, but guys like Patrick Ngongba, Isaiah Evans, and Dame Sarr will weigh whether a return to college makes sense, or if they should enter the draft as projected mid-to-late first-round picks.

Regardless of who returns, Jon Scheyer will add the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, headlined by 5-star, McDonald's All-Americans in Cameron Williams and Deron Rippey Jr.

The two elite prospects spoke on Monday at Media Day for the McDonald's All-American Game, and they're coming to Durham with one goal in mind.

"Our top priority is just gonna be to win, and to get a national championship," Williams said.

"Whatever it takes to win," Rippey said. "I know Jon Scheyer has some expectations for me coming in. I just want to make sure I make myself available to check off all those boxes, whether it's defense, getting people involved, or scoring when that comes as well. I just wanna be a dog on the court."

Cameron Williams and Deron Rippey are coming to Duke with the right mindset

You can tell by listening to Williams and Rippey speak that they have the kind of mindset that Scheyer seeks out on the recruiting trail. It's not just about having the talent; it's about being willing to do whatever it takes, and to accept whatever role, in order to help the team win.

Williams, the No. 2 overall player in the 247 composite, will almost certainly step into a starting role immediately for the Blue Devils.

"My mindset is to just go in there, work hard every day, stay focused, and just do whatever it takes to win, Williams said.

That path isn't as clear for Rippey, despite his 5-star ranking. His role next season is highly dependent on whether both Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer come back, and whether Scheyer looks to add a veteran guard in the Transfer Portal to fix one of Duke's biggest recent roster weaknesses.

Rippey will have a big role, regardless. Whether that's as a lead guard in the starting lineup or instant offense off the bench, he's as exciting a guard prospect as Duke has signed in years.

He and Williams will be an exciting duo that will look to lead Duke to redemption following back-to-back disappointing ends to otherwise great seasons.