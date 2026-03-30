Jon Scheyer missing the one thing he needed to have after epic Duke failure

It still doesn't feel real.

How did this happen again?

Duke had the Final Four in the bag. They led by as many as 19 points. And for the second straight year, we are stuck picking up the pieces from a monumental collapse that never should have happened.

While the players have to execute, it's hard not to place this loss at the feet of Jon Scheyer, who continues to have issues with his team closing out games.

It was a problem against Houston in the Final Four last year. It was a problem in both of Duke's regular-season losses this year. And it was a big problem against UConn.

And despite it being a consistent issue, Scheyer doesn't appear to have answers. He certainly didn't during his postgame presser.

"Cannot be more disappointed and feeling for our guys, and at the same time just trying to process what happened," Scheyer said. "I don't have the words. I don't have the words. ...I'm incredibly sorry for these guys that they got to go through this. This is on us. We're gonna be in this together. ...I don't have words other than just how proud I am of these guys and how disappointed we are."

Jon Scheyer didn't 'have the words' after epic Duke collapse in Elite 8 vs. UConn

Scheyer will have to find the answers to why this keeps happening. Being left speechless by that ending at Capital One Arena isn't surprising. It's hard for any Duke fan, coach, or player to know what to say after that.

The Blue Devils led by as many as 19 points and held a 15-point lead at halftime. Duke fans were probably looking at hotels and flights to Indianapolis for next weekend's Final Four. The game felt over.

Until it wasn't.

Duke's collapse in the NCAA Tournament is becoming an annual tradition. The pain of last year's loss to Houston in the Final Four never really subsided, despite how great Duke has been this year, with Cameron Boozer leading the way.

And it'll be even longer before this loss stops hurting.