5 football rivalries Manny Diaz can breathe life into for as long as he stays at Duke

Rivalries come about for a handful of reasons. Whether it be proximity, huge stakes, or any other factors, all rivalries are created differently. When it comes to a program like the Duke Blue Devils, you have to take what you can get on the college football gridiron. While Duke may be a traditional power on the basketball court, it has some work to do on the football field. Thankfully, it still has Manny Diaz.

With Diaz coming over from Penn State after having been the Miami Hurricanes' head coach before that, he knows what it takes to win in this conference. More importantly, he has taken what made the brief Mike Elko run in Durham so compelling and is transforming it into something special in real time. Give it a few years, but Duke may have more than just its football rivalries in and around The Triangle.

Here are five potential college football rivalries Duke could ignite if Diaz decides to stay in Durham.

5. Virginia Tech Hokies

Duke and Virginia Tech may have played in the old ACC Coastal, but this is not a storied football rivalry by any stretch of the imagination. Virginia Tech came over from the Big East two decades ago in the midst of their iconic run under Frank Beamer. While the Hokies have had their moments in the ACC, they have really fallen on hard times in the wake of Beamer retiring. This could be changing now.

With Diaz's former Penn State boss James Franklin taking over in Blacksburg, that may add an extra wrinkle to this emerging border war of sorts. Duke has been an ACC title contender over the last few years. Virginia Tech aspires to be that under its new regime, one that kept Brent Pry around for some reason... Regardless if Diaz has staying power at Duke, this rivalry could manifest in the coming years.

If Miami is unable to get to Charlotte again this year, maybe Virginia Tech replaces arch rival Virginia?

4. Florida State Seminoles

In the annals of ACC sports history, Duke has arguably the best basketball program, while Florida State has arguably the best football program. Even though North Carolina and Clemson may beg to differ, we know where these two schools' bread is buttered. The reason why Florida State cracks this list has everything to do with the job itself. Mike Norvell is failing hard, while Diaz went to school there.

As painful as it may be for Duke fans, Diaz would almost certainly be on the shortlist of candidates to replace Norvell in Tallahassee should he keep on failing. As long as Norvell stays put, Diaz may have to bide his time at Duke. In the event that Norvell is replaced by somebody other than Diaz, that is where the rivalry gets interesting. Diaz's alma mater may think he is not good enough to coach there.

This rivalry may not manifest in the manner that we may think, but let's keep our eyes on Florida State.

3. Clemson Tigers

And we have arrived at the Clemson Tigers! Over the last few years, Duke has had the Tigers' number. They beat them over Labor Day Weekend in 2023 with Riley Leonard playing quarterback for Elko. Last year under Diaz, Duke was able to stun Clemson in Death Valley. If that is not a sign of the times at Clemson, what is? Duke will host Clemson at Wallace Wade this year in the latter part of November.

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This rivalry could be amplified in the event that Dabo Swinney does not get out of his own way. If he continues to be so perpetually frustrating, that could allow Diaz and the Blue Devils to take what is theirs and then some in the upper crust of the ACC. Clemson used to be on top for so long. Now the Tigers are starting to circle the drain a bit. If Diaz can get the best of Swinney, that is great for Duke.

This rivalry coming into fruition may be a sign of a traditional power losing its way more than anything.

2. Virginia Cavaliers

If any of these rivalries are going to grow into something special, it might be Duke and Virginia. Diaz mentioned how important the home loss to Virginia was for Duke last season. It helped reignite their turnaround into being ACC Champions. Duke has not lost a game since that regular-season meeting. This includes Duke ripping the hearts out of the poor Cavaliers during the ACC Championship Game.

A reason this rivalry is getting microwaved a bit has everything to do with the two head coaches. Diaz has been a quality head coach for a minute, but Tony Elliott is really rounding into form at UVA. As is the case with Diaz's alma mater also being in-conference, in the event Dabo Swinney needs to go at Clemson, Elliott may be the first name the Tigers call on to lead them. He played and coached there.

Do not be surprised if this year's winner of the Duke-Virginia game finds its way back to the title bout.

1. Miami Hurricanes

It almost goes without saying that the Miami Hurricanes had to be on this list. Not only are they one of Diaz's former employers, but the Hurricanes have been varying shades of nasty when it comes to how the Duke fans and players feel about them. Diaz got kicked to the curb unfairly and almost unceremoniously in 2021. He never got the support that Mario Cristobal is getting from the school...

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And of course, the Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate of it all has left a bitter taste in Duke's mouth. Diaz may have had to bite his tongue on the matter, but Jeremiah Hasley did not mince words. Duke plays in Miami Gardens this season. Nobody outside of Durham believes that the Blue Devils will win. Should Duke shock Miami in their place, that could flip the ACC upside down for yet another season.

It is hard to describe there is a certain acrid and pungent taste of acrimony in the air about Miami.