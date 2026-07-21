Duke's 3 best football rivals, 2 teams it has to play more often, 1 it faces too much

Rivalries are created through stakes and opportunity. While Duke has more than its fair share of rivals on the college basketball floor, the Blue Devils do have a handful of rivals they play annually in college football as well. Although Duke had been a punching bag throughout much of its program's history, things have decided to take a turn for the better of late. They are the reigning ACC champs after all.

To not waste any more time, let's take a look at the three biggest rivals Duke has in football today, two more emerging rivals they probably need to play more often, and one other team that Duke does not need to jump through hoops to play anymore. From good teams to like Alabama, to bad ones we would rather not talk about, every college football team has enough rivals to complete the six-pack.

Let's start with Duke's three biggest football rivals before diving into their three other ones of note.

North Carolina and Duke are massive rivals no matter what sport it is

Fact: Duke and North Carolina absolutely hate each other. While they have the best rivalry in all of college basketball, neither school has won enough on the football field to make it anything more than a regional affair on the gridiron. That being said, Duke has played North Carolina more than anyone in its history. North Carolina may hold the all-time series lead at 44-63-4, but that all could change soon.

Let's be real. The best rivalries transcend sports. Durham is seven miles away from Chapel Hill. While Raleigh is in the same metroplex, it truly is Duke fans living on top of North Carolina fans all over the state. They may both wear different shades of blue, but these colors do not run. As long as Duke continues to hire good head coaches, and North Carolina does not, the deficit can be eaten away at.

Duke must dominate this rivalry for decades to get it back to .500, but weirder things have happened.

Wake Forest is the other private school of note inside of North Carolina

Duke also has another compelling rivalry in-state in the form of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. While Winston-Salem is not part of the same metroplex as the three other ACC schools in North Carolina, they too share interesting similarities with Duke. Wake Forest is better known for its basketball program, but has shown in recent seasons that it can be compeitive in football as well.

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Duke may hold a 62-41-2 all-time lead over Wake Forest entering the 2026 college football season. However, the Demon Decons seemed to have replaced one great coach with another. While Manny Diaz is thriving in the wake of Mike Elko in Durham, Jake Dickert is doing everything in his power to keep all the positive momentum going Wake Forest experienced for a decade under Dave Clawson.

The fact these are both highly competitive programs at academic powers make this more compelling.

North Carolina State completes The Triangle in which Duke is a part of

Of course, the North Carolina State Wolfpack were going to make the list as Duke's third best rival of note. They hail from the same metroplex and have been bastions of the ACC for a very long time. What is very peculiar is how close the all-time record is in this rivalry. Duke holds the upper hand over the Wolfpack at 44-37-5. It is one of only a handful of schools where Duke is not behind the eight ball.

As is the case with many secondary and tertiary rivalries, neither Duke or North Carolina State view each other as No. 1. Duke and North Carolina State both have major disdain for North Carolina. The Wolfpack also have one with East Carolina out of the Group of Six. Regardless, these two schools should try to play each other as often as possible, given that they are from the same part of the state.

The interesting part will be is how close and competitive the rivalry can become in the next few years.

Virginia feels like an ascending football program as much as Duke is today

Manny Diaz mentioned it as much in discussing the great strides Duke is trying to make under him in year three. It always seems to go back to the Virginia games. Duke lost at home badly to UVA mid-season a year ago, before righting the ship and ruining the Cavaliers' playoff dreams in the ACC title bout in Charlotte. Entering this year, Virginia holds the slight lead in the rivalry series all time at 42-35.

As is the case with most of the rivals appearing on Duke's list, their basketball histories supersede their football ones. However, Virginia has really kicked it up a notch of late under Tony Elliott. He has the financial support and backing he needs to take UVA over the top. Truth be told, Diaz has a great boss in athletic director Nina King. If he plans to stay in Durham, the Blue Devils will be going places.

It may comes as a bit of a shock to the system, but Duke-Virginia may decide the ACC race yet again.

South Carolina plays so many programs out of the ACC to begin with

The South Carolina Gamecocks will play anyone and everyone in the southeastern region. The former ACC and independent school has been in the SEC for well over 30 years now. While they have established some rivalries, their biggest one is in-state to arch nemesis Clemson. Duke has nothing on the Palmetto Bowl, but the Blue Devils own the all-time series lead over South Carolina at 24-17-3.

Given that South Carolina plays Clemson annually and North Carolina fairly often of late, why can they not get Duke on the schedule again here soon? The last time these two programs even played each other was way back in 1991. This is right after Steve Spurrier left Duke to take over at his alma mater of Florida. It is so interesting he has coached all three of these programs of note. What are the odds?!

The fact it has been over 35 years since these Power Four schools last played each other is crazy.

Georgia Tech always seems to be a thorn in Duke's side on the gridiron

It may not be entirely up to them, but Duke did not benefit from playing Georgia Tech annually as former members of the ACC's Coastal Division. The Yellow Jackets hold a decisive series lead over the Blue Devils at 35-56-1. The only teams who have played Duke more than Georgia Tech are North Carolina and Wake Forest. They have faced the Blue Devils over 100 times, with Georgia Tech at 92.

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The fact that Duke has had even worse luck vs. Georgia Tech when compared to its rivalry with North Carolina speaks volumes. In all honesty, both parties involved in a rivalry series should want to hold somewhere between a .400 and .600 all-time winning percentage. They will never admit to it, but anything greater than that threshold signifies the rivalry has gotten far too lopsided for its own good.

Duke has a shot to sting Georgia Tech in a transitional year, but the Jackets will not be down for long.