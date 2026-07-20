Jeremiah Hasley isn't buying Darian Mensah's version of what happened at Duke

You won't find many more tumultuous or contentious transfers in college football history than what transpired between Darian Mensah, Duke, and Miami back in January.

Mensah originally signed a two-year pact out of the portal with Duke following a standout season at Tulane in 2024. Thanks in large part to Mensah's efforts, the Blue Devils captured their first outright ACC Championship since 1962.

All of that is old news now. After some blatant tampering by Miami, Mensah entered the Transfer Portal at the 11th hour and joined the Hurricanes thanks to a significant financial package. To add insult to injury, he took Duke star WR Cooper Barkate with him to Coral Gables.

There's been an unsurprising amount of falsity since the messy divorce and how it transpired. From Mario Cristobal's comments at ACC Media Days to talk of an uncomfortable locker room in Durham for Mensah due to the amount of money he was making as the team's starting QB.

"It's a huge credit to [my teammates] because stepping into [the Miami] locker room was pretty easy. Usually it's not," Mensah said, via an article from ESPN's David Hale. "At Duke it wasn't easy to do that," Mensah told ESPN. "At Duke there was kind of some friction when I first got there because my dollar amount was released. Everybody sees that, and it was just hard for me to be the new guy, and everybody said, 'Oh, you're getting paid more than me, and I've been here for X amount of years.' At Miami, the culture is different, and it just feels like family and actually feels like I'm at home."

That couldn't be further from the truth, according to Duke senior TE Jeremiah Hasley:

"No, Darian's contract was no problem in the locker room," Hasley said. "He was a great quarterback for us. He earned everything he got. There was never a problem."

Jeremiah Hasley pushes back on Darian Mensah's comments about locker room issues at Duke

In fairness, Duke fans were never going to accept Mensah's reasoning for transferring, regardless. It was a stab in the back and at the worst possible moment, with limited time for Manny Diaz to respond.

But if Mensah's goal in the aftermath of his decision to transfer was to ensure he would become Duke football's biggest villain, he's gone above and beyond to make it happen.

Duke fans know why he left. Miami fans know it, too. It was the financial package offered by the 'Canes. He got a significant raise to make the move. Everyone knows it. It had nothing to do with his ability to compete at a higher level or win a Heisman or National Championship.

Mercenaries are going to be mercenaries.

As annoying as that part is, it's at least understandable. Duke landed him in the portal in the first place because of a major financial commitment.

But Mensah has done everything he can to burn the bridge connecting Durham to Coral Gables, ensuring that the memory of his successful one-year stint with the Blue Devils is erased from the memories of Duke fans forever.

Fans won't forget winning the ACC Championship, but they'll happily pass the credit on to anyone and everyone else instead.