4-star combo guard wants to get to Durham sooner rather than later

Just over a month ago, Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils extended an official offer to four-star combo guard Austin Goosby, a 6-foot-5 prospect from the class of 2026.

While the Texas native is currently projected to end up with his home-state team, the Texas Longhorns, he just moved up his official visit with the Blue Devils, making sure to get a trip in to Durham sooner rather than later.

Now, Goosby will be in town on Aug. 27, as he works to decide if Duke is the right collegiate basketball program for his future.

Beyond the Longhorns and the Blue Devils, Goosby had four other official visits scheduled over the summer and into the fall, including the Miami Hurricanes, BYU Cougars, Baylor Bears, and SMU Mustangs.

2026 Top-25 recruit Austin Goosby has moved up his Duke official visit and is visiting the Blue Devils this week, a source told @Rivals.



Why was the trip bumped up? Read: https://t.co/fjaQLB10WK pic.twitter.com/QHLFuH3AMl — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 25, 2025

Goosby is the No. 2 prospect out of the state of Texas and the No. 6 combo guard in the class of 2026, making him the No. 28 overall prospect coming out of the upcoming recruiting cycle. So far, he has received 15 Division I offers, including ones from blue bloods like the Kansas Jayhawks and UCLA Bruins.

While Scheyer has yet to land a commitment from the class of 2026, the Blue Devils are coming off their second consecutive No. 1 recruiting class in the country, following the class of 2023, which was ranked No. 2 nationally.

Duke's class of 2026 was filled to the brim with star talent, including five-star prospects the Boozer brothers (Cameron and Cayden), Nikolas Khamenia, Sebastian Wilkins, and Italian Dame Sarr.

Scheyer can't feasibly land every single blue-chip prospect in every single class, but the decision to move up his official visit was a great sign for the Blue Devils' future with four-star prospect Austin Goosby.