Jon Scheyer needs to pull out all the stops for 5-star PG's official visit

Jon Scheyer is a master on the recruiting trail. The Duke head coach just wrapped up the No. 1 class of 2025 prospects in the country and is flying toward another blue-chip group of recruits from the class of 2026.

Most recently, five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. announced a handful of official visits, including one with the Duke Blue Devils.

Rippey is scheduled to visit Durham over the weekend from Oct. 21 through 23, according to his father, one of 11 visits he will take over the next three and a half months.

Deron Rippey Jr. official visits schedule

Miami Hurricanes, Aug. 27

North Carolina Tar Heels, Aug. 31

Alabama Crimson Tide, Sept. 13

Texas Longhorns, Sept. 19

Syracuse Orange, Sept. 26

Kentucky Wildcats, Oct. 3

Indiana Hoosiers, Oct. 17

Duke Blue Devils, Oct. 21

Tennessee Volunteers, Oct. 25

Kansas Jayhawks, Nov. 2

NC State Wolfpack, Nov. 7

With that lineup of blue-blood programs, Scheyer is going to put his full effort into impressive Rippey over his three-day stay with the Blue Devils.

NEWS: 2026 Top-20 recruit Deron Rippey Jr. has cut his list to 12 schools, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-2 point guard received over 40 offers. https://t.co/xMChIONQjd pic.twitter.com/mPvtXgjNcR — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 15, 2025

Now, Scheyer stepped into the impossible role of replacing legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, and he has done saw flawlessly. Beyond bringing in dominant recruiting classes, he has led the Blue Devils to an 89-22 overall record, an ACC title, and a run to the Final Four.

The "worst" that Duke has done during Scheyer's three-year tenure as the head coach was a run to the Round of 32 in 2023, followed by a run to the Elite Eight in 2024, and a spot in the Final Four last season.

The winning ways are clearly still in motion in Durham, something that Scheyer should lean on when Rippey comes to town, especially when comparing Duke to programs like North Carolina, Kansas, and Kentucky, which have all struggled to find consistency over the last few years.