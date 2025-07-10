Jon Scheyer just got the chance to impress 2026 5-star forward

Jon Scheyer is no stranger to recruiting success. Coming off a season with the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024, Cooper Flagg, and bringing in the No. 1 class of 2025 commits, the Duke Blue Devils' head coach continues to set up his team for success.

For his class of 2026, Scheyer has yet to secure a commitment from any prospects. However, Duke took a step in the right direction in the recruiting process of Cam Williams, the No. 16 overall prospect in the class.

On Thursday, July 10, Williams announced he had scheduled official visits with the Blue Devils and the USC Trojans. He had already announced OVs with the Texas Longhorns and Purdue Boilermakers, but had yet to share concrete dates for those visits.

As of now, Williams is set to visit the Blue Devils in Durham on Oct. 3, well before Duke will have tipped off its 2025-26 campaign.

Cam Williams, the No. 16 overall recruit in the 2026 class, has scheduled official visits to Duke and USC, source tells @Rivals.



The 6-11 power forward previously set trips to both Texas and Purdue, but the visit dates have changed for both schools.



Story:… pic.twitter.com/6niftWwmgP — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 10, 2025

Williams is considered to be the No. 8 power forward in the class of 2026, and the No. 7 overall athlete coming out of the state of Arizona that year.

So far, just 27 programs have received commitments from players in the class of 2026, the Arkansas Razorbacks currently holding onto the No. 1 class in the country with a commitment from five-star shooting guard JJ Andrews.

The lack of prospects committing to the Blue Devils shouldn't concern Duke fans, though. Clearly, Scheyer knows what he is doing when it comes to the recruiting trail, and the program has brought in a top-two nationally ranked class for the last five years.

Beyond his visit to Duke, Williams is scheduled to visit Texas on Sept. 3, Purdue on Sept. 12, and USC on Oct. 11. The young prospect has yet to announce when his decision day will be.