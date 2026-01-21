Duke's Darian Mensah transfer portal replacement couldn't be more obvious

Well, Darian Mensah has set sail for greener pastures, or maybe bluer waters, and is inches away from becoming the next starting quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes.

Even with Duke suing its former QB1 in hopes of making him change his mind, just like Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr., there is still the likelihood that he will leave for another program.

So, with all of that in mind, it's time for Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz to start looking for Mensah's replacement, and there is an obvious target for him to go after.

Ohio Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro entered the transfer portal after four years with the program (following a short stint with the UCF Knights). His experience and success at the Group of 5 level make him an ideal candidate for Diaz and the Blue Devils.

Parker Navarro should be target No. 1 for Duke

In 2025, Navarro amassed a resounding 2,375 passing yards for 14 touchdowns, while also earning 886 rushing yards for nine touchdowns on the ground. His dual-threat capabilities make him the perfect addition alongside Duke's star running back, Nate Sheppard.

Navarro's veteran status brings the necessary experience for Duke to succeed against its opponents and hopefully defend its ACC Championship title.

Parker Navarro stats at Ohio

2022: 5-of-12, 43 passing yards

2023: 18-of-26, 185 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 178 rushing yards

2024: 195-of-295, 2,423 passing yards, 13 passing yards, 11 interceptions, 1,054 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns

2025: 2,375 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 886 rushing yards, 9 rushing touchdowns

Navarro's only flaw is the fact that he throws an average of one interception per game, which isn't exactly sustainable against Power Conference defensive secondaries that are undoubtedly more honed in than the secondaries he faced at Ohio.

However, even with the interception issue, Navarro just led the Bobcats to a 9-4 overall record, including a seven-point victory over the UNLV Rebels in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl.

Navarro is a three-star prospect in the transfer portal and is a top-35 quarterback in the group, making him a relatively similar target to Mensah when Diaz first landed him out of the portal.