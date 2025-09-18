Duke 3-star QB commit tears ACL and ends his high school career

A three-star quarterback committed to Duke just tore his ACL, ending his high school career and shifting his focus to recovery and the Blue Devils.

Just a few weeks into his senior season, three-start quarterback Terry Walker III tore his ACL while playing under the Friday night lights.

That turned out to be the final high school game of his young career as Walker turned to recovery and preparing for the rest of his future. That future would be with none other than the Duke Blue Devils.

“Last Friday in our game against our rivals… I tore my ACL in the 2nd play of the 2nd half,” Walker wrote on social media. “Due to that, I am deeply saddened to announce that unfortunately that was my last high school football game and I will be missing the rest of the 2025-2026 football season due to injury.”

Walker committed to Duke in April of 2025 and has been steadfast in his commitment ever since. When he announced his injury, he also reaffirmed his relationship with the Blue Devils.

“I also want to thank the Duke football staff for their support,” Walker wrote. “Bull City I am 1000% invested to getting back stronger and better for you guys!”

The young quarterback will sit out the remainder of his high school season as he works to rehab his injury, which he didn’t specify would need surgery or not. Most likely, this means that Walker will join the Blue Devils in Durham in January.

Walker was the No. 34 quarterback in the class and the No. 5 prospect out of the state of Indiana, committed to Duke over a fellow ACC program, the UVA Cavaliers.

Over his first three years of high school football, Walker amassed 172 completions for 2,685 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. He threw just six interceptions throughout his freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons.

Walker is undeniably a dual-threat quarterback, also earning 503 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, something that should make the Blue Devils even more excited to have him running their backfield and their offense.