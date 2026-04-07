3 dream transfers Jon Scheyer must target for Duke with the portal officially open

The Transfer Portal window is officially open. The window is for two weeks, running from April 7th through April 21st, and a ton of intriguing names have already announced their intent to enter the portal.

Jon Scheyer has hinted at Duke being more aggressive in the Transfer Portal this go around after being quiet a year ago. The Blue Devils have preferred more organic growth through high school recruiting and developing, but this year's Final Four - and Michigan winning the National Championship - is further evidence that Scheyer needs to find some quality veterans to rely on instead of putting all his eggs in the freshman basket.

That's especially true this year because while 5-stars Cameron Williams and Deron Rippey Jr. are both quality players, neither is expected to have the impact that Cooper Flagg or Cameron Boozer had as freshmen.

This early in the portal, it's time to dream big. Here are three dream Duke targets that can take the Blue Devils to the next level in 2026-27.

3 Transfer Portal targets that would be slam dunks for Duke

3. John Blackwell, SG, Wisconsin

One of the biggest names in the Transfer Portal so far is Wisconsin guard John Blackwell. The Wisconsin junior averaged 19.1 points per game and connected on 39% from three-point range.

He's the exact type of veteran scorer the Blue Devils need to have a shot at a deep run in March. The kind of guy you can give the ball to on the perimeter, and he can go get a bucket when you have to have one.

Blackwell will command a major payday, but Scheyer and Duke should consider dropping the bag. Especially if Isaiah Evans ends up declaring for the draft.

2. Miles Byrd, SF, San Diego State

One of the most under-the-radar losses for Duke this offseason is Maliq Brown. The former Syracuse transfer was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was the single most impactful defensive player in the country, per box plus-minus on Bart Torvik.

Finding a replacement for him won't be easy, but adding San Diego State's Miles Byrd would be a nice start.

While Brown was No. 1 in the country in defensive BPM, Byrd was 8th. He won the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award and is a pesky and versatile defender in his own right. He averaged 3.1 stocks (steals + blocks) per game.

He probably wouldn't be able to play small-ball five like Brown, but his impact on the defensive end on the perimeter would be immediately felt, regardless of what he can provide offensively.

1. Flory Bidunga, C, Kansas

Kansas' Flory Bidunga might be the single-most sought-after player in the Transfer Portal this year. He was the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year and is an above-the-rim offensive threat.

If Patrick Ngongba declares for the NBA Draft as most expect, Bidunga wouldn't just be a great replacement; he'd arguably be an upgrade.

Bidunga took a major sophomore leap for the Jayhawks, averaging 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while also blocking nearly three shots a night. He's an excellent offensive rebounder and has shown the ability to hold up with a big workload (31.6 minutes per game).

Bidunga is going to be expensive. But if Scheyer wants to lead Duke to their first National Championship since 2015, he's going to have to convince the administration to pony up.