Duke basketball: Kyle Filipowski injured, helped to locker room against Bucknell
Duke basketball sophomore Kyle Filipowski was injured against Buckell.
The worst nightmare possible for the Duke basketball team came true late in the first half against Bucknell as sophomore forward Kyle Filipowski was injured and helped to the locker room.
Filipowski was making his way across the paint with 4:04 remaining before halftime when he fell down to the court and remained on the floor writhing in pain for quite some time.
The Preseason First Team All-American had to be helped to the locker room after what looked like, based on the ACC Network’s broadcast replay, to be a turned right ankle.
Filipowski was not able to put any weight on his right leg as two teammates had to help him back to the Duke locker room.
The 7-footer did not return to the bench for the remainder of the first half and eight points, five rebounds, an assist, steal, and block before exiting as he was shooting 3-of-4 from the floor.
Duke leads Bucknell at halftime, 44-29, behind 16 points from Mark Mitchell.
Kyle Filipowski was named as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and was averaging 21.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest entering Friday’s matchup.
Filipowski had score 25 points in each of the first two games of the season before adding 15 points on Tuesday night in a victory against Michigan State.
Surprisingly, he had not recorded a double-double yet this season.
Duke basketball with soft schedule before massive challenge
No. 9 Duke (2-1), following its win over the Spartans, had three straight home games at Cameron Indoor Stadium against inferior non-conference opponents in the Blue Devil Invitation.
La Salle and Southern Indiana will come to Durham following the Bison before the Blue Devils travel to Arkansas to take on the No. 14 Razorbacks (3-0) in the inaugural ACC vs. SEC Challenge on November 29.
Kyle Filipowski rejoined the team on the court prior to the second half and lightly participated in warmups before starting the second half.