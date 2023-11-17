Duke basketball has significant plane trouble leaving Champions Classic
The Duke basketball team had trouble getting home after the Champions Classic.
Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball team had to go through one of the worst aspects of plane travel on Tuesday night, sitting on the tarmac.
Ryan Young revealed on the latest edition of The Brotherhood Podcast that the Blue Devils was significantly delayed leaving Chicago after its 74-65 victory over Michigan State due to issues with its plane that could have stemmed from a broken air conditioner unit.
It’s the second straight season that Duke had plane issues coming back from the Champions Classic as Young said the team did not get back in Durham until about 7:00a.m. last year following a loss to Kansas.
Duke sat on the tarmac for three hours after its victory, according to the Northwestern transfer.
ALSO READ: Duke center shows incredible improvement, turnaround in win
Kentucky and Kansas, who played in the game after the Blue Devils, both left the Chicago airport before the Blue Devils as the team watched the game — and planes.
“That’s a humbling experience,” Young said of both teams leaving before Duke. “That one hurts.”
Duke basketball hero did not get much sleep
Caleb Foster, who was a guest on the podcast after leading the team with 18 points in the victory over the Spartans, said he wasn’t tired despite finally going to sleep around 5:00a.m. EST.
However, both players agreed that it’s much easier to deal with plane issues following a victory rather than a loss and it was a much needed win for Duke after its defeat to Arizona in its previous game.
ALSO READ: Caleb Foster calls breakout game ‘a dream come true’
“That [delay] last year felt brutal,” Young explained after the 69-64 loss to the Jayhawks, which was also the second game of the iconic doubleheader.
The Blue Devils will not have to get on a plane anytime soon as its next three games will be played in Cameron Indoor Stadium, beginning on Friday night against Bucknell.