Duke basketball: Kyle Filipowski ‘impressed’ with difficult shot in victory
Duke basketball sophomore Kyle Filipowski impressed himself against Michigan State.
It is much easier to look back on plays fondly in games you win compared to when you lose and Duke basketball sophomore star Kyle Filipowski is doing exactly that.
The Blue Devils’ social media account posted a photo of the Preseason All-American making a shot on Tuesday night against Michigan State with two defenders, Mady Sissoko and Coen Carr, guarding him closely as he faded away from the basket.
Filipowski made the shot with 11:12 left in the second half to push the Duke lead back to nine points, 49-40, after the Spartans had rattled off five consecutive points to trim a 12-point advantage, 47-35.
“Wow. I’m even a little impressed with myself,” the 7-footer posted in response to the photo.
https://twitter.com/kylefilipowski/status/1724896006935093277
Kyle Filipowski ended the night with 15 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes played as Duke emerged with the 74-65 victory and got back in the win column after its loss to then No. 12 Arizona on Friday night in Durham.
ALSO READ: Caleb Foster calls breakout game ‘a dream come true’
The ACC Rookie of the Year added 10 points in the second half after he was limited to just five points and 12 minutes in the second half due to foul trouble.
Duke basketball star beginning season with incredible numbers
Kyle Filipowski has started his sophomore season incredibly well after averaging 21.7 points and 7.7 rebounds through the team’s first three games of the year.
ALSO READ: Duke realizes new philosophy in victory over Michigan State
Filipowski, the Preseason ACC Player of the Year, will be a major contender to win the award at the end of the season as well as be in the running for the National Player of the Year if he is able to continue playing at this level and the Blue Devils are one of the best teams in the country, as anticipated.
No. 9 Duke (2-1) returns home for the first game of the Blue Devil Invitational on Friday night (6:00p.m. EST, ACC Network) against Bucknell (1-3).