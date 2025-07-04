Zion Williamson's fit with new Pelicans' rookie could push the superstar out of New Orleans

The New Orleans Pelicans had two picks in the lottery in the 2025 NBA Draft, taking Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears with the seventh overall pick and Maryland center Derik Queen with the 13th overall pick. However, with the Pelicans drafting two prospects who are developmental projects, Williamson's fit with the new center on the roster could eventually push the star forward out of New Orleans.

Williamson has spent his entire five-year NBA career with New Orleans after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, but his tenure with the franchise has been shaky to say the least. His health has been a major issue as well as his motor, and he's been discussed in trade rumors for the last several seasons.

Now, with the Pelicans bringing in a developmental center in Queen, the fit with both Williamson and Queen on the court is very questionable. Queen isn't a shooter and thrives in the paint. He has a strong offensive arsenal for a 6'10, 250-pound center, but most of his work is done inside. The former Terrapin isn't a three-point shooting threat at all, at least right away, so it'll be very difficult for the Pelicans to put Queen and Williamson on the floor together.

The paint would be extremely clogged, and neither of the two bigs can stretch the floor. Considering the highly valuable draft pick New Orleans gave up to move up in the draft and select Queen, it could mean the franchise is beginning to move away from building around Williamson.

Still just 24 years old, there's a ton of pressure on Williamson to perform and stay healthy this season. He's played in 30 games or fewer in three of his five seasons as a pro, and if the 2025-26 season for the Pelicans is as disastrous as last season was, it could push the two-time All-Star out.

With his health, it's critical that Williamson stays on the court this year to give the Pelicans' coaching staff time to figure out how to implement him and Queen into the rotation consistently. If his injury woes continue and Queen thrives as a rookie, there becomes less and less incentive for New Orleans to keep him around.

Williamson is a star when he's healthy, but this new Pelicans' draft choice doesn't exactly put the big man in the best position to succeed. If the 2025-26 campaign isn't one of the best of Williamson's career, his time with the Pelicans could be up.