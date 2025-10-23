Zion Williamson just showed the entire NBA he's back and better than ever

Former Duke basketball superstar Zion Williamson has had a bit of an up-and-down career in the NBA since being drafted No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. However, after dropping weight this offseason, the star looks to be in the best shape since his NBA career began, and his stat line in New Orleans' season opener showed it. Williamson was dominant for the Pelicans in an opening 128-122 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on October 22nd, clearly showing he was the best player on the floor. Over the last few seasons, it's felt like Williamson's name has come up in every trade deadline discussion, but 2025 might be the season where Williamson reminds the NBA why he was such a highly-touted prospect coming out of Duke.

Zion Williamson drops stellar performance in New Orleans Pelicans' opening night contest

In the 128-122 loss on the road, Williamson went for a team-high 27 points to go along with nine rebounds, five assists, and five steals on 10-of-21 (47.6%) shooting from the field. He looked like the 18-year-old freak athlete that came out of Duke as the reigning AP National Player of the Year in 2019, and might have just begun what could end up being the best season of his career.

Last season was one that Williamson and the Pelicans organization want to forget. The 25-year-old only played in 30 games due to injury, and dealt with some off the court issues as well, which led to a suspension after Williamson was late to a team flight.

Injuries have been a major issue throughout Williamson's career, as he's only played over 60 games in two of his five seasons in the NBA. The two-time All-Star has been elite whenever he's been on the floor, but that hasn't been a common occurrence.

Patience seemed to be running out for the Pelicans, as Williamson was included in trade talks by networks throughout last season. Instead, New Orleans shipped out fellow former Blue Devil Brandon Ingram.

Coming off a disastrous 21-61 season for the Pelicans that was plagued by injuries, Williamson looks to lead this team back to relevance. If his debut was any indication, it looks like the former Duke phenom is back in prime shape.