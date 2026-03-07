Will Patrick Ngongba play for Duke vs. North Carolina? Latest injury update

When Duke and North Carolina meet on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor in the regular-season finale, the Tar Heels might not be the only team missing a key piece.

North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in practice and will undergo season-ending surgery in a devastating blow for the Tar Heels. Wilson had missed the last six games for Carolina after fracturing his left hand against Miami, but appeared to be on track to make his return against the Blue Devils.

The injury bug appears to have traveled down Tobacco Road and bitten Duke now, too.

Duke sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II was officially listed as "questionable" on the injury report that was released on Friday night ahead of Saturday night's showdown:

Duke center Patrick Ngongba is questionable against North Carolina

What's ailing Ngongba isn't immediately known, though photos surfaced on social media showing the sophomore in a walking boot:

Big Pat in a boot. Could be preventative, but not ideal. https://t.co/2GTsGLuA1b pic.twitter.com/75owsKo1QN — Barstool Blue Devils (@BarstoolBDevils) March 7, 2026

Now, in today's world of athletics, players are put in a walking boot for precautionary reasons all the time. If they woke up with a sore foot, they get booted. It is what it is, but Ngongba carrying a questionable designation alongside the boot is concerning.

It's most likely precautionary, and with Duke already having clinched the ACC regular season championship and a 1-seed effectively sealed as well, there's no reason to risk further injury to Ngongba in a game that is only meaningful for bragging rights. Ngongba being 100% for the NCAA Tournament is a lot more important.

If he's unable to go tomorrow night, senior Maliq Brown will likely enter the starting lineup in the frontcourt next to Cameron Boozer, who will be tasked with carrying an even bigger load.

Brown is one of the nation's best defenders, but he and Boozer will have their hands full against North Carolina center Henri Veesaar.