Duke's pending revenge on UNC a little less sweet with latest Tar Heels injury news

Make no mistake: Duke was going to beat North Carolina on Saturday night, no matter what. And while every win over the Tar Heels is to be relished, this one won't be quite as sweet with the news that UNC star freshman Caleb Wilson is done for the year.

Wilson, who broke his left hand in a game against Miami last month, was ramping up for a potential return against the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor. Unfortunately, the star freshman suffered a broken thumb on his right hand in practice and underwent surgery that ended his season:

Just in: North Carolina's Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in a non-contact drill in practice Thursday and has undergone season-ending surgery, sources tell ESPN. Wilson is expected to be cleared during the NBA predraft process, where he'll compete to be the No. 1 pick in June. pic.twitter.com/FE2Z6VWRtb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2026

This is not only devastating for North Carolina's hopes of keeping tomorrow night's matchup competitive, but it is devastating for their hopes of making any kind of run during March Madness.

Wilson is one of the best players in the country and has had a spectacular freshman season in Chapel Hill. In a world where Cameron Boozer didn't exist, Wilson would be the top freshman in the ACC.

Wilson scored 23 points and sparked North Carolina's second-half comeback to upset Duke last month at the Dean Dome.

Since that loss, the Blue Devils have rounded into their final, most terrifying form, winning seven straight games by an average margin of 24 points per game and clinching the outright ACC regular season crown.

Duke could be set for two games against the Wilson-less Tar Heels in less than a week. After Saturday's matchup, Duke and North Carolina could meet again in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday if both teams take care of business in the quarterfinals, though that looks like far less than a certainty now that UNC will have to navigate a difficult matchup without Wilson.

It's an unfortunate blow for the Tar Heels, and unfortunate that Duke won't get the opportunity to beat them at full strength.