While the NY Giants collapse, Daniel Jones is writing his redemption

Just a few years after being named the AP NFL Coach of the Year, the New York Giants fired Brian Daboll, one of the most common targets of blame for the team's issues over the last decade. The other person who was frequently blamed? None other than former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones.

Clearly, Jones wasn't the issue.

Before the season kicked off, the Giants got rid of Jones, and he ended up with the Indianapolis Colts. Now, Jones and the Colts are tied for first place in the NFL, and the young quarterback has entirely redeemed his career.

Daniel Jones wasn't the problem, Brian Daboll was

Jones has led Indianapolis to an 8-2 start to the season, tying the Colts with the Denver Broncos for first place in the league. Through the first 10 games, he has already earned a resounding 2,659 passing yards for 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

A quarterback who was notorious for tripping over his own feet while running the ball, Jones has also earned 143 rushing yards for five touchdowns, nearing his career season high of seven TDs on he ground

Meanwhile, the Giants are one game away from dead last in the NFL, and now, Daboll is no longer running the show (which could be exactly what New York needs).

Giants part ways with head coach Brian Daboll. pic.twitter.com/viFYN7A4Kt — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2025

The G-Men are 2-8 overall with embarrassing loss after embarrassing loss, despite their young quarterback Jaxson Dart earning a lot of positive attention as a rookie.

To put it in layman's terms, Jones is proving his worth as a first-round draft pick. He was taken sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft after excelling for the Duke Blue Devils as the starter from 2016 through 2018.

Daniel Jones college stats

8,201 passing yards

52 passing touchdowns

29 interceptions

1,323 rushing yards

17 rushing touchdowns

Behind 69 total touchdowns, Jones led the Blue Devils to two bowl game victories: the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl over Northern Illinois (36-14) and the 2018 Independence Bowl over Temple (56-27).

After a week off, Jones and the Colts will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. ET, and the game will be aired on CBS. Meanwhile, the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on FOX.