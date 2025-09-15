Daniel Jones has gone from 1st-round bust to America's QB since leaving the Giants

After three years with the Blue Devils and a failed six-year experiment with the New York Giants, former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones has finally found his footing in the NFL.

Jones was cut by the Giants in 2024 and was eventually signed to the Minnesota Vikings' roster, but never played. Then, on March 13, 2025, he signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Since then, Jones has recaptured the attention of the country.

Following his collegiate career, Jones was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by New York. When legendary Giants quarterback Eli Manning retired in 2020, Jones became the official starter.

Over six years, Jones played in 70 games for the Giants and won just 24 of them, resulting in his eventual departure from the team. Now, just two weeks into his regular-season tenure with the Colts, he has already won two games and regained thousands of people's respect.

Even his teammates, like wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., have come out to defend and support their QB1 after the 2-0 start to the year.

#Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on Daniel Jones after the win against the Broncos:

"I think he's proven everybody wrong."



"I think he's proven everybody wrong." pic.twitter.com/kyUkEMrIgB — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) September 14, 2025



Over the last two weeks, Jones has undeniably silenced his doubters, completing nearly 72 percent of his pass attempts for a resounding 616 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The quarterback who everyone laughed at when he ran the ball in New York has also rushed for 28 yards and three touchdowns on the ground

Jones' QBR is at a career high of 80.9, and his overall passer rating has skyrocketed to 111.1, which is the sixth best in the entire league.

The Colts face the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, providing yet another opportunity for the former Blue Devil to prove he always deserved to be a first-round draft pick, despite what doubters said over the last six years.