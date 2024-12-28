When does Duke football's transfer portal window actually close? Who are program's last-second targets or entries?

Manny Diaz and his staff have done a great job through the winter cycle of the college football transfer portal, ranked as the #20 transfer class by On3.

But as the cycle winds down, there is one final flurry of prospects entering the pool. But, when does the portal actually close for Duke?

December 28th is the deadline, but there are exceptions. By this time, players must submit the necessary paperwork to enter the transfer portal, but don't need to indicate when they can be entered.

Schools then have 48 hours to process that player's paperwork. So theoretically, if a player entered the portal today, his name could be entered two days from now.

But, there are some other rules that impact Duke's program directly.

Any player who participates in the postseason (College Football Playoff or bowl game) has an additional five days to enter the portal after their seasons ends.

The Blue Devils face #14 Ole Miss in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2nd. So, both Duke and Ole Miss players can enter the portal up until January 7th.

Even after the winter cycle closes, there is a spring cycle from April 16th to April 25th.

With the 'soft' deadline approaching for Duke's transfer portal window, let's take a look at some final entries and potential Duke targets.

Departures

Star Thomas - (RB, Senior)

Thomas came in as a transfer from New Mexico State expected to be a 1-2 punch at the running back position along with Jaquez Moore. But, an injury Moore sustained in Duke's week 2 game against Northwestern gave Thomas the keys to the backfield, and he had success. Thomas tallied 213 carries on the season for 871 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also logged three games of over 100 rushing yards. Thomas started his career at Coffeyville Community College, granting him another year of eligibility since he began at the JUCO level. On3 ranks Thomas as the #42 running back in the portal.

Recent signings

Anderson Castle (Appalachian State) - (RB, RS Junior)

Castle is athletically a redshirt junior with one year of eligibility remaining. He has been with App State since the 2020 season, but used a redshirt freshman season in 2021. In 2024, Castle tallied 50 carries for 246 yards and a touchdown to go along with 13 receptions for 88 yards. In his career, he's logged 193 carries for 1,036 yards and 8 touchdowns rushing and another 19 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown receiving. On3 ranks Castle as the #95 back in the portal.

Potential Duke targets

Makhi Hughes (Tulane) - (RB, Sophomore)

Hughes could potentially be the second Tulane star Duke brings in through the portal as quarterback Darian Mensah has already committed to play for the Blue Devils. Hughes is a stud in the backfield, finishing 2024 with 265 carries for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns. The 5' 11" 210-pound back finished 10th in the nation in rushing yards and 17th in rushing touchdowns in 2024. He was the AAC Rookie of the Year in 2023 and has been named to All-AAC First Team in 2023 and 2024. Through his first two collegiate seasons, Hughes has totaled 2,779 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns with the Green Wave. Per On3, Duke, Colorado, and Ole Miss were early schools to watch for his services. On3 lists Hughes as the #1 running back and #3 overall player in the portal.

Duke, Ole Miss, and Colorado are three early schools to watch for Tulane transfer RB Makhi Hughes, per @PeteNakos_👀



The No. 3 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal has rushed for 2,779 yards and 22 TDs in the last 2 seasons🔥https://t.co/EwxzQIMEnT pic.twitter.com/J0EML5j7Sb — On3 (@On3sports) December 27, 2024

The winter window is starting to wind down, and the Blue Devils have a chance to make a final splash before this portal cycle ends until the spring. It is unclear whether other Blue Devils will elect to leave the program after the postseason is over, but Duke sits with a top 20 recruiting class through the portal thus far.