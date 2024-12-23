Duke football transfer portal tracker: newest Blue Devils, departures, and scheduled visits

Duke football has dealt with a much less chaotic winter transfer portal cycle than a lot of power conference teams, but like the rest of them, there are new faces and players heading out the door.

Manny Diaz and his staff have done a phenomenal job in the portal thus far, listed as the #16th ranked transfer class at the moment per On3.

Let's take a look at the updated tracker of new faces, departures, and prospects visiting Durham.

Last updated: Monday, December 23rd, 11:30am

Departures:

Maalik Murphy - (QB, RS Sophomore)

Murphy entered the portal on December 9th and opted out of Duke's bowl game against Ole Miss. He spent his freshman season as a backup at Texas before starting every game for Duke in 2024. Murphy threw for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns, breaking the Duke single-season passing touchdown record previously held by Anthony Dilweg set in 1988. Per On3, Murphy is the #28 overall player in the portal thus far and #4 quarterback. Murphy recently announced his commitment to Oregon State.

Carter Wyatt - (LB, RS Sophomore)

Deemed a 3-star recruit out of West Brunswick High School (NC), Wyatt enrolled at Duke in January of 2022. The linebacker did not see game action in 2023 or 2024 and will now look for a new home in the portal. On3's industry ranking lists Wyatt as the 125th-ranked linebacker in the portal. Wyatt is currently uncommitted.

Grayson Loftis - (QB, Sophomore)

Loftis appeared in 6 games for the Blue Devils as a true freshman in 2023, throwing for 1,006 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. He led Duke to a 17-10 victory over Troy in the 76 Birmingham Bowl in 2023. He sat behind Murphy this past season and didn't log a single pass attempt. On3 ranks Loftis as the #101 quarterback in the portal. Loftis recently announced his commitment to Charlotte.

Casey Donahue - (LS, Senior)

Donahue spent four years with the Duke program and will now enter the portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. On3 lists Donahue as the #23 long snapper in the portal. He is currently uncommitted.

Montreze Smith - (LB, Freshman)

Smith was listed as a 3-star recruit by On3 out of high school and the 112th-ranked linebacker. ESPN also ranked Smith as the #23 inside linebacker in the nation. The freshman only appeared in one game for the Blue Devils during his freshman campaign in week one against Elon, where he logged one tackle. On3 lists Smith as the #97 linebacker in the portal. Smith is currently uncommitted.

Ryan Leavy - (P, Senior)

Leavy transferred to Duke after spending four years at Furman from 2020-23. He had a successful career with the Paladins, registering 126 punts for 5,089 in 30 career games. Leavy did not play in 2024 sitting behind Kade Reynoldson, who was one of the best punters in the nation. He is currently uncommitted.

New additions:

Darian Mensah (Tulane) - (QB, RS Freshman)

Duke football's first transfer commitment so far came from one of the top players in the portal in Mensah. Starting every game for Tulane this past season as a redshirt freshman, Mensah threw for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions while leading the Green Wave to a berth in the AAC Championship game and a trip to the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against the Florida Gators. On3 lists Mensah as the #5 quarterback in the portal.

Josiah Green (Dartmouth) - (DL, Senior)

Green entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer from Dartmouth with one year of eligibility remaining, as the Ivy League does not allow for graduates. Green tallied 116 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 4.5 sacks through his career. He capped off his career with his best season yet as a senior in 2024, leading Dartmouth in tackles for loss (9), finishing third in sacks (3), and finishing fourth in tackles (49). Green was a unanimous All-Ivy League First Team selection in 2024. He is the #92 defensive lineman in the portal per On3.

Andrel Anthony Jr. (Oklahoma) - (WR, Senior)

Anthony will have one year of collegiate eligibility remaining. The senior spent his first two seasons at Michigan before transferring to Oklahoma in 2023. In 2021-22 with the Wolverines, Anthony totaled 19 catches for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns. After transferring to Oklahoma ahead of the 2023 season, Anthony appeared in 6 games before being sidelined for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. In those 6 games, the receiver tallied 27 catches for 429 yards and a touchdown. He only appeared in 1 game for the Sooners in 2024 during his senior season before being sidelined for the rest after he wasn't fully healed from the original ACL tear he suffered in 2023. He is the #60 wide receiver in the portal per On3.

Caleb Weaver (Sam Houston) - (S, RS Junior)

Weaver comes over to Duke as a redshirt junior from Sam Houston. From 2022-24 with the Bearkats, Weaver totaled 168 tackles, 6 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, and a forced fumble. He led Sam Houston in 2024 in tackles (97) and interceptions (4). He was named to the Conference USA All-Defense First Team in 2024 and is the #21 ranked safety in the portal.

Visits/Potential Duke commitments

Blake Bosma (Western Michigan) - (TE, RS Junior)

Bosma was recently on a visit in Durham the weekend of December 14th. The Western Michigan tight end caught 37 passes in 2024 for 403 yards and 6 touchdowns, leading the team in receiving touchdowns, finishing second on the Broncos in catches, and finishing third in yards. Through his three seasons, he's tallied 76 catches for 865 yards and 9 touchdowns. Bosma was named to the 2024 MAC All-Offensive Third team and is the #29 tight end in the portal by On3.

Jaiden Francois (Utah State) - (CB, RS Senior)

Francois recently picked up two crystal ball predictions to Duke from 247sports insiders Adam Rowe and Chris Hummer. Francois spent the 2022 season at UCF before spending 2023-24 with the Aggies. In 2024, Francois logged 51 tackles, 2 pass deflections, a sack, and an interception. On3 lists Francois as the #106 corner in the portal.