#2 Duke (25-3, 16-1 ACC) headed down to Miami to take on the Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC) and rolled from the start. The freshmen led the way as Kon Knueppel scored 20 points and Cooper Flagg along with Isaiah Evans both contributed 16 points each.

Duke started off hot and ended up leading by 15 at half and never let down. Knueppel had a very strong first half that led to Duke taking over the game early.

Flagg finished the contest with 16 points, six assists, and five rebounds for the Blue Devils who were in cruise control for the entirety of the night.

For Miami, the leading scorers were Lynn Kidd who scored 17 points and Jalil Bethea who accounted for 13 points.

Let's take a look at what's been working for Duke over the team's five-game win streak.

Duke has won five straight games since the loss at Clemson and has won all but one game by 20 or more points over that stretch. This was the Blue Devils' 13th win by 25 or more points this season.

Tyrese Proctor for Duke ended up getting hurt in this game and would not return as he landed awkwardly on his left knee in the first half.

Duke went on to win the game 97-60, continuing the sheer domination the Blue Devils have displayed over their last several contests.

Next up, Duke will head back home to take on Florida State on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:00 ET on ACC Network.