Week 11 brought further clarity for Duke and others in the ACC Power Rankings

Week 11 in the ACC was a wild ride with several unexpected results causing big changes in this week's power rankings.

While Miami and SMU remain on a collision course for the ACC Championship Game, there was massive movement behind them in the standings.

Georgia Tech beat Clemson, and Stanford beat Virginia Tech in two of the most surprising results of the season in the league, which caused some big swings. Let's take a look at this week's power rankings with only two weeks left in the regular season:

ACC Power Rankings after wild Week 11

1. Miami: 9-1 (7-0)

Miami bounced back from its first loss of the season to earn a 36-25 win over Duke.The Hurricanes are one win in the final two weeks away from clinching a spot in the ACC Championship Game. Home games against Virginia Tech and Boston College won't produce much of a chance of an upset.

2. Wake Forest: 9-1 (6-1)

Wake Forest is also one win away from clinching a spot in the ACC Championship Game because they have the tiebreaker with Louisville thanks to a head-to-head win. The Demon Deacons made a loud CFP statement this weekend, dominating SMU 49-7 on the road. Their only loss came against Miami, and they will likely get a chance to avenge it in Charlotte.

3. Louisville: 7-3 (6-2)

Louisville held off North Carolina, but needs some serious help to get to Charlotte, with either Miami or Wake Forest both losing out.

4. Duke: 7-3 (4-3)

Duke was competitive for three quarters against Miami, trailing just 22-17 heading into the final period. But Miami flexed its muscles in the fourth, scoring back-to-back touchdowns to push the lead to 36-17 before Duke scored late to reduce the margin to 36-25. Duke will look to get their eighth win at home next week against Clemson before a challenging road trip to Winston-Salem.

5. SMU: 7-3 (5-3)

SMU had a golden opportunity to take a step toward the ACC Championship Game and the CFP against Wake Forest, but the Demon Deacons proved they were a cut above with a 42-point blowout on SMU's home field. With a road trip to Notre Dame on deck, things don't get any easier for the Mustangs.

6. Clemson: 6-4 (4-3)

There's a clear divide in the ACC between tier 1 (Miami, Wake Forest), tier 2 (Louisville, Duke, SMU), and everyone else. Clemson moving up this week despite a baffling home loss to Georgia Tech makes little sense, but with Virginia Tech, Pitt, and North Carolina all losing too, there was no other way.

7. Florida State: 5-5 (3-4)

FSU is now 2-0 since firing Mike Norvell, earning consecutive road wins over Boston College and Pitt. A home game against NC State should afford the 'Noles bowl eligibility, and they'll have a legitimate shot against rival Florida to finish the year on a four-game winning streak.

8. Pittsburgh: 6-4 (3-4)

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It's hard not to feel for Pitt, which hasn't been the same since its starting QB went down after a 5-0 start. They've now lost four of their last five games and they finish the regular season with back-to-back road games against Louisville and Cal.

9. Virginia Tech: 6-4 (3-4)

Virginia Tech is slumping at the wrong time. They followed up a 23-point loss to SMU with a stunning 18-point loss at home to Stanford. With a game against Miami ahead of the rivalry matchup against vs. Virginia, James Franklin's first season in Blacksburg could end on a rough note.

10. Syracuse: 5-5 (3-5)

Fran Brown deserves some credit for how Syracuse is finishing the season. The Orange have won three of their last four games, including a road win over NC State on Saturday. If Syracuse wants to get to a bowl, they'll have to win on the road against Boston College next weekend because Notre Dame awaits after that.

11. North Carolina: 5-5 (2-4)

UNC is trending in the wrong direction with three losses in four games, coming up just short against Louisville this week. They'll need a win over Virginia or NC State to get to six wins and make a bowl game in year two under Bill Belichick.

12. Stanford: 5-5 (3-4)

He won't get consideration, but Tavita Pritchard should be in the ACC Coach of the Year conversation for how much Stanford has improved this year. A stunning road win over Virginia Tech has the Cardinal in position for a bowl game if they can knock off rival Cal on the road next week or beat SMU at home to finish the year. That would be a major step in the right direction in Palo Alto.

13. Virginia: 5-5 (3-4)

Virginia snapped a three-game losing streak with a 36-7 blowout over Cal to move back to .500 on the season. They can salvage bowl eligibility in a difficult year by beating either North Carolina or Virginia Tech.

14. Boston College: 4-6 (2-4)

Boston College has lost three games in a row since it appeared they were turning the corner. It was a difficult stretch with games against Duke and Notre Dame in the mix, but it ended any realistic chance of the Eagles getting to a bowl. They'd need to knock off Miami on the road to do so. Good luck.

15. NC State: 4-6 (2-5)

After getting a brief boost following Dave Doeren's firing, NC State has dropped two in a row at home: a blowout loss to Duke and a three-point loss to Syracuse. They'll need to beat FSU and UNC on the road in back-to-back weeks to get to a bowl. Probably not happening.

16. Georgia Tech: 3-7 (2-5)

Despite it being a rough year in Atlanta, Georgia Tech now has two baffling wins this year. They somehow beat Duke, and then this week went on the road and knocked off Clemson. Sure, man. The Clemson win will likely conclude the wins for the Jackets in 2026: they finish at home against Wake Forest and at Georgia. Yikes.

17. California: 3-7 (2-5)

After starting 2-1 with so much promise, Cal has now lost six of their last seven games, including a 29-point loss to the walking wounded Cavaliers of Virginia. Home games against Stanford and Pitt don't bring much optimism, either.