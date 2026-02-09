Video shows bottle thrown at Jon Scheyer, Caleb Foster, and Maliq Brown during UNC court storming

Drama is still spilling over from the UNC court storming following its victory over the Duke basketball team on Saturday night as Jon Schyer tries to move on from the incident.

Immediately after the game, Scheyer announced that a staff member was punched in the face while the Tar Heels fans rushed the court after the dramatic victory.

Former North Caroliina standout Theo Pinson falsely said on his own livestream that he punched a Duke player. He said in front of the camera that he hit a Blue Devil but videos during the court storming show him remaining in the stands.

However, during the ACC coaches call on Monday morning, the Blue Devil head coach further explained that the staffer had a bloody lip and was trampled as the team was trying to get off the floor through the North Carolina students. Scheyer added that the staffer is doing better now and he’s ready to fully focus on the team’s game against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Despite all of that, the biggest piece of evidence that has come from the North Carolina court storming was a bottle being thrown by one of the Tar Heel fans on the court in the direction on Jon Scheyer, Caleb Foster, and Maliq Brown.

The throw, which was from close range, thankfully missed and nobody was injured.

Alleged?!



Pretty easy to see. I’m all for court storming but this idiot is going to ruin it for everyone. https://t.co/kSPQgAFVJ1 pic.twitter.com/VThes1ixMD — Terrence Oglesby (@T_Oglesby22) February 9, 2026

There has been no video publicized of a punch being thrown by anyone on the court.

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham apologized for the court storming after the game and Hubert Davis mentioned during the coaches call on Monday that he called and apologized to Scheyer after the game but would have no further comment on the situation.

The unfortunate situation following the thrilling game has taken away from another epic installment of the rivalry which will be renewed again on March 7 inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.