Former UNC player admits he 'punched' Duke basketball player during court storming

It’s the rivalry that never disappoints in college basketball, but things might have gone too far this time.

After No. 14 North Carolina defeated No. 4 Duke on Saturday night, fans rushed the court at the Dean Dome to celebrate. However, they had to rush the court twice.

Following Seth Trimble’s game winning 3-pointer, the officials put 0.4 seconds back on the clock and had to clear the court. After the Blue Devils were unsuccessful in trying to attempt a desperation 3-pointer, the fans returned to the floor to celebrate and made it nearly impossible for Duke to navigate its way off the floor.

Video captured a bottle being thrown at the direction of the Blue Devils and Jon Scheyer said following the game that a staff member was punched in the face.

The Duke head coach added that he has no problem with fans rushing the court and celebrating with their team, he just wants the losing team to be able to get off the court and back to the locker room safely.

However, the case to who was punched and who threw the punch might have been solved because of a YouTube video.

Theo Pinson, a former National Champion at North Carolina, has become a social media influencer with his various podcasts and had a film crew following him around throughout the day in Chapel Hill.

After the game, he was line on YouTube in the former players area and weight room of the Dean Dome and said, “I was in the mix. I was hitting people,” in the video as to when he was storming the court.

“I punched one of the Duke players. That’s free licks,” he continued.

former Tarheel guard Theo Pinson admitted on livestream that he punched a Duke player during the court storming



“I punched one of the Duke players. That’s free licks” pic.twitter.com/46HcBUuubp — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) February 8, 2026

North Carolina has not addressed the specific matter since, but videos have surfaced of Pinson in the stands as fans and students rushed the court.

Tar Heels athletic director Bubba Cunninham did make an appearance in the press conference room and apologized for any incidents.

The two teams will meet inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 7.