Nikolas Khamenia's predicted landing spot would be the ultimate insult to Jon Scheyer

Duke's offseason has remained quiet over the past week, with no new declarations or transfer portal entries since Nikolas Khamenia announced his decision to enter last week. While fellow former Blue Devil Darren Harris has already found a new home, Khamenia has yet to make a decision, with a return to Duke still on the table.

In the meantime, his recruitment has started to pick up, with several programs emerging as potential landing spots. Even with his limited role at Duke this season, Khamenia has quickly become one of the more sought-after transfers thanks to his versatility. With his recruitment heating up, Khamenia has picked up a Crystal Ball projection that Blue Devils fans - and Jon Scheyer - won't like.

UConn emerging as frontrunner to land Duke Transfer Nikolas Khamenia

Khamenia averaged 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1 assist this season for Duke, but the numbers don't fully reflect his impact. He was often used as a spark off the bench, bringing energy whenever he checked in while providing high-level IQ and defensive versatility. His decision to enter the portal wasn't necessarily a surprise, but it was still disappointing nonetheless.

Now, that move might come with even more disappointment for Duke fans. Khamenia could be trending toward the "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" route, with the former Blue Devil receiving a Crystal Ball projection to land at UConn.

Of course, Dan Hurley and the Huskies just took down the Blue Devils in the Elite Eight on a prayer from the logo. Now that same program could add another win for Hurley over Scheyer. It's one thing for Duke to lose Khamenia in the portal, but seeing him end up in a UConn jersey would be about as bad as it gets for Blue Devils fans.

Khamenia's recruitment is still very much open, and no commitment has been made yet. As mentioned earlier, a return to Duke remains on the table as well. But even seeing his name projected to UConn hits like nails on a chalkboard for Duke fans.