UNC legend can't help but admit the Boozer twins are destined to win it all for Duke

All the Boozer twins do is win, win, win, no matter what! This may be their first, and only, season of college basketball, but the stage never looks to bright for them. Even when a game may not be going their way, they always find ways to hunker down, and empower their teammates to make a difference. Yes, they were buoyed by Caleb Foster in their Sweet 16 win over St. John's, but Duke is moving on!

In the aftermath of the game, North Carolina alum Kenny Smith had this to say about the Boozers.

"But I just kind of want to go backwards and talk about the Boozer kids. Because I've been watching them play basketball on an AAU circuit since probably like, fifth grade. I cannot remember anything that they haven't won. Every tournament that I've ever seen, and it's not just Cameron, because these guys have won so much basketball from the summertime, to AAU, to their high school state championships. It's an incredible feat."

Smith was beside himself with how many winning plays the Boozer brothers tend to make together.

"These guys have a winning pedigree and they make winning plays. There's a difference between making a great basketball play and making a great winning play. And those two guys have made great winning plays."

He finished up his thoughts on the Duke stars by saying that maybe they have lost five games ... ever.

"Those two guys have won a lot. I really gotta start looking up how many games they've lost in the last five years. I think I only have to use one hand."

When an alum of your arch rival speaks this glowingly about you, it just might be your year to win it all.

Kenny's been watching the Boozer kids since their 5th grade AAU days:



"I cannot remember anything that they haven't won." 🏆 pic.twitter.com/J3moNdChgz — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 28, 2026

Duke awaits the winner of No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Michigan State in the Elite Eight for the East Region.

Kenny Smith praises Boozer twins for showing Duke how to win anyway

On the evening, Cameron and Cayden Boozer played their parts in Duke moving on to the Elite Eight past Rick Pitino's St. John's Storm, 80-75. Cameron Boozer had 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting, with 10 rebounds, three assists, and a block. Cayden Boozer had seven points on 3-of-7 shooting, with three assists and two rebounds. This was neither of their best games with Duke, but they still won.

And that right there might be the winning formula. The Boozer brothers have a knack for finding ways to win games without having their best stuff. When the shots are not falling, can you find other ways to be impactful? Having a Duke legend for a father in Carlos Boozer helped set the tone for what winning basketball should look like. More importantly, it is a tone-setter for when things do go awry.

Ultimately, Duke may be a flawed team in construction, but a tough team to beat. St. John's gave the Blue Devils everything they got before Duke surged past them in the final minutes. While it was Foster's re-insertion into the lineup that got everyone fired up, the Boozers playing steady, team-first basketball helped keep this thing on the rails all the way to the finish line. Maturity goes a long way...

While nobody is a freshman anymore, the Boozer twins are playing like upperclassmen for Duke now.