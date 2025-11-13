UNC basketball fans have to be kicking themselves with transfer's elite stats at new school

In this new era of college basketball, the transfer portal is a whirlwind of action every single year, with new guys coming and going from each program. Some work out, some don't, and some find their rhythm at a new program after struggling with a previous one. It looks like that's what has happened with UNC transfer Cade Tyson, who's been lighting up the box score through his first few games with his new program, Minnesota. Tyson came over to Chapel Hill from Belmont via the portal before the 2024-25 season and was expected to be a lights-out shooter and a key 3-and-D guy for North Carolina. But as the season went on, the former Belmont Bruin practically fell out of the rotation completely.

After one season with the Heels, Tyson elected to hit the portal again, and this time headed to the Big 10 to play for the Golden Gophers and new head coach Niko Medved. And well, he's gotten off to a much hotter start with Minnesota, and his stats so far with his new team are almost laughable compared to his lone season with the Tar Heels.

Cade Tyson has been lights out through first few games with Minnesota basketball

Through the 2024-25 season, in which Tyson appeared in 31 games for UNC, the 6'7" wing averaged 2.6 points on 40.3% shooting from the field and 29.2% shooting from three. He came over from Belmont, coming off a sophomore campaign where he averaged 16.2 points a night on 46.5% shooting from three, so it ended up just not being a great fit for him in Chapel Hill.

However, through his first three games with the 2–1 Gophers, Tyson has completely flipped a switch. Starting all three games for Medved, the North Carolina native is averaging 22.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals a game on 57.6% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from three. This includes a 30-point performance in Minnesota's opener against Gardner-Webb.

The senior is still making his mark from the outside but has done a phenomenal job cutting to the basket this season with Minnesota. Medved is utilizing Tyson's skill set perfectly, which makes fans wonder why he struggled in Chapel Hill —was it a coaching issue? Medved had an extremely successful seven-season tenure with Colorado State, in which he brought the Rams to three NCAA Tournaments.

It's always great to see transfers thrive at new homes after one spot didn't work out, but UNC fans have to be kicking themselves right now, considering it has shot just 29.9% from three as a team so far this season.