College basketball transfer portal: Every addition and departure so far around the ACC

The college basketball transfer portal cycle is in full swing after the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament, and some teams around the country have already reloaded for the 2025-26 season.
Some schools in the ACC have been more active than other up to this point. Duke hasn't had any portal action as its season has only been over for five days.
Let's take a look at the transfer portal around the ACC. Here's every transfer portal addition and departure for each ACC team. The programs are listed based on rankings from On3's Transfer Portal Industry Rankings.
Duke will not be included in these rankings as the program has not had a single transfer portal addition or departure at this point in time.
Last updated: Thursday, April 10th, 8:22am EST
Louisville (#5 overall transfer class)
In:
Isaac McKneely (Virginia) - #15 overall transfer
Ryan Conwell (Xavier) - #24 overall transfer
Adrian Wooley (Kennesaw State) - #10 overall transfer
Out:
Koren Johnson (uncommitted) - #193 overall transfer
California (#7 overall transfer class)
In:
Justin Pippen (Michigan) - #264 overall transfer
Milos Ilic (Loyola) - #273 overall transfer
Dai Dai Ames (Virginia) - unranked
Nolan Dorsey (Campbell) - #206 overall transfer
Out:
Joshua Ola-Joseph (uncommitted) - unranked
Jeremiah Wilkinson (Georgia) - #70 overall transfer
BJ Omot (Minnesota) - unranked
Gus Larson (uncommitted) - unranked
Stephon Marbury II (uncommitted) - unranked
SMU (#16 overall transfer class)
In:
Nana Owusu-Anane (Brown) - #108 overall transfer
Out:
AJ George (uncommitted) - unranked
Jerrell Colbert (uncommitted) - unranked
Virginia Tech (#21 overall transfer class)
In:
Amani Hansberry (West Virginia) - #78 overall transfer
Out:
Jaydon Young (High Point) - #102 transfer point guard
Brandon Rechsteiner (uncommitted) - #60 transfer point guard
Patrick Wessler (uncommitted) - #33 transfer center
Ryan Jones (uncommitted) - #65 transfer small forward
Rodney Brown (uncommitted) - #99 transfer shooting guard
Syracuse (#23 overall transfer class)
In:
Ibrahim Souare (Georgia Tech) - #38 transfer power forward
Nait George (Georgia Tech) - #71 overall transfer
Nate Kingz (Oregon State) - #76 overall transfer
William Kyle (UCLA) - unranked
Out:
Chris Bell (uncommitted) - #130 overall transfer
Elijah Moore (uncommitted) - #297 overall transfer
Kyle Cuffe Jr. (uncommitted) - unranked
Peter Majstorovic (uncommitted) - unranked
Eddie Lampkin (uncommitted) - #153 overall transfer
Lucas Taylor (uncommitted) - #155 transfer shooting guard
Clemson (#25 overall transfer class)
In:
RJ Godfrey (Georgia) - #162 overall transfer
Carter Welling (Utah Valley) - unranked
Nick Davidson (Nevada) - #5 transfer center
Out:
Del Jones (Radford) - #26 transfer point guard
Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State) - unranked
Asa Thomas (uncommitted) - unranked
Jake Heidbreder (uncommitted) - #243 overall transfer
Christian Reeves (uncommitted) - #300 overall transfer
Wake Forest (#26 overall transfer class)
In:
Myles Colvin (Purdue) - #87 transfer shooting guard
Cooper Schwieger (Valparaiso) - #89 overall transfer
Out:
Davin Cosby (Kennesaw State) - unranked
Parker Friedrichsen (Davidson) - #97 transfer shooting guard
Ty-Laur Johnson (uncommitted) - #58 transfer point guard
Churchill Abass (uncommitted) - #27 transfer center
Efton Reid (uncommitted) - #10 transfer center
Stanford (#29 overall transfer class)
In:
None
Out:
Oziyah Sellers (uncommitted) - #78 transfer shooting guard
Derin Saran (uncommitted) - #30 transfer point guard
Notre Dame (#32 overall transfer class)
In:
None
Out:
Tae Davis (Oklahoma) - unranked
J.R. Konieczny (uncommitted) - #121 transfer shooting guard
Boston College (#41 overall transfer class)
In:
Aidan Shaw (Missouri) - #58 transfer small forward
Out:
Dion Brown (Saint Louis) - #18 transfer shooting guard
Elijah Strong (uncommitted) - #27 transfer power forward
Joshua Beadle (uncommitted) - unranked
Chas Kelley (uncommitted) - #83 transfer shooting guard
Pittsburgh (#44 overall transfer class)
In:
Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State) - #71 transfer shooting guard
Dishon Jackson (Iowa State) - #9 transfer center
Out:
Jaland Lowe (Kentucky) - #11 transfer point guard
Marlon Barnes Jr. (uncommitted) - unranked
Amsal Delalic (uncommitted) - unranked
Jorge Diaz Graham (uncommitted) - #56 transfer power forward
Guillermo Diaz Graham (uncommitted) - #40 transfer power forward
Papa Kante (uncommitted) - #13 transfer center
North Carolina (#52 overall transfer class)
In:
Kyan Evans (Colorado State) - #12 transfer point guard
Henri Veesaar (Arizona) - #13 transfer power forward
Jonathan Powell (West Virginia) - #75 transfer shooting guard
Out:
Elliot Cadeau (Michigan) - #16 transfer point guard
Ian Jackson (uncommitted) - #15 overall transfer
Jalen Washington (Vanderbilt) - #55 transfer power forward
Florida State (#55 overall transfer class)
In:
Alex Steen (Florida Southern) - #46 transfer power forward
Robert McCray (Jacksonville) - unranked
Chauncey Wiggins (Clemson) - unranked
Lajae Jones (St. Bonaventure) - unranked
Kobe Magee (Drexel) - #19 transfer shooting guard
Out:
Taylor Bol Bowen (Alabama) - #3 transfer small forward
Daquan Davis (Providence) - #51 transfer point guard
Chandler Jackson (uncommitted) - #29 transfer combo guard
Waka Mbatch (uncommitted) - unranked
Justin Thomas (uncommitted) - #64 transfer small forward
Christian Nitu (uncommitted) - #42 transfer power forward
Jerry Deng (uncommitted) - #81 transfer power forward
Malique Ewin (uncommitted) - #9 transfer power forward
Jamir Watkins (uncommitted) - #5 overall transfer
Miami (#63 overall transfer class)
In:
Tru Washington (New Mexico) - #6 transfer combo guard
Ernest Udeh Jr. (TCU) - #8 transfer center
Tre Donaldson (Michigan) - unranked
Malik Reneau (Indiana) - #14 overall transfer
Out:
Nijel Pack (Oklahoma) - unranked
Jalil Bethea (Alabama) - #14 transfer shooting guard
Isaiah Johnson-Arigu (Iowa) - #45 transfer small forward
Jalen Blackmon (uncommitted) - #21 transfer combo guard
Paul Djobet (uncommitted) - #34 transfer combo guard
Austin Swartz (uncommitted) - #26 transfer shooting guard
Xander Alarie (uncommitted) - unranked
Divine Ugochukwu (uncommitted) - #11 transfer combo guard
AJ Staton-McCray (uncommitted) - #82 transfer shooting guard
Georgia Tech (#64 overall transfer class)
In:
None
Out:
Ibrahim Souare (Syracuse) - #38 transfer power forward
Duncan Powell (Georgetown) - unranked
Nait George (Syracuse) - #71 overall transfer
Doryan Onwuchekwa (uncommitted) - #24 overall center
North Carolina State (#71 overall transfer class)
In:
Quadir Copeland (McNeese State) - #33 transfer shooting guard
Alyn Breed (McNeese State) - #64 transfer shooting guard
Out:
Ben Middlebrooks (uncommitted) - #34 transfer power forward
Ismaël Diouf (uncommitted) - unranked
Dennis Parker (uncommitted) - #25 transfer small forward
Mike James (uncommitted) - #38 transfer small forward
Bryce Heard (uncommitted) - #51 transfer shooting guard
Marcus Hill (uncommitted) - #68 transfer shooting guard
Virginia (#78 overall transfer class)
In:
Dallin Hall (BYU) - #34 transfer point guard
Martin Carrere (VCU) - unranked
Duke Miles (Oklahoma) - #4 transfer combo guard
Jacari White (North Dakota State) - #41 transfer shooting guard
Sam Lewis (Toledo) - #40 transfer shooting guard
Out:
Jacob Cofie (USC) - #19 transfer power forward
Anthony Robinson (Xavier) - unranked
Andrew Rhode (Wisconsin) - #23 transfer small forward
Isaac McKneely (Louisville) - #15 overall transfer
Dai Dai Ames (California) - unranked
Blake Buchanan (Iow State) - #9 transfer center
Jalen Warley (Gonzaga) - #41 transfer point guard
TJ Power (uncommitted) - unranked
Ishan Sharma (uncommitted) - #76 transfer shooting guard
Christian Bliss (uncommitted) - #63 transfer point guard
Elijah Saunders (uncommitted) - #23 transfer power forward