College basketball transfer portal: Every addition and departure so far around the ACC

The college basketball transfer portal cycle is in full swing after the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament, and some teams around the country have already reloaded for the 2025-26 season.

Some schools in the ACC have been more active than other up to this point. Duke hasn't had any portal action as its season has only been over for five days.

Let's take a look at the transfer portal around the ACC. Here's every transfer portal addition and departure for each ACC team. The programs are listed based on rankings from On3's Transfer Portal Industry Rankings.

Last updated: Thursday, April 10th, 8:22am EST

Louisville (#5 overall transfer class)

In:

Isaac McKneely (Virginia) - #15 overall transfer

Ryan Conwell (Xavier) - #24 overall transfer

Adrian Wooley (Kennesaw State) - #10 overall transfer

Out:

Koren Johnson (uncommitted) - #193 overall transfer

California (#7 overall transfer class)

In:

Justin Pippen (Michigan) - #264 overall transfer

Milos Ilic (Loyola) - #273 overall transfer

Dai Dai Ames (Virginia) - unranked

Nolan Dorsey (Campbell) - #206 overall transfer

Out:

Joshua Ola-Joseph (uncommitted) - unranked

Jeremiah Wilkinson (Georgia) - #70 overall transfer

BJ Omot (Minnesota) - unranked

Gus Larson (uncommitted) - unranked

Stephon Marbury II (uncommitted) - unranked

SMU (#16 overall transfer class)

In:

Nana Owusu-Anane (Brown) - #108 overall transfer

Out:

AJ George (uncommitted) - unranked

Jerrell Colbert (uncommitted) - unranked

Virginia Tech (#21 overall transfer class)

In:

Amani Hansberry (West Virginia) - #78 overall transfer

Out:

Jaydon Young (High Point) - #102 transfer point guard

Brandon Rechsteiner (uncommitted) - #60 transfer point guard

Patrick Wessler (uncommitted) - #33 transfer center

Ryan Jones (uncommitted) - #65 transfer small forward

Rodney Brown (uncommitted) - #99 transfer shooting guard

Syracuse (#23 overall transfer class)

In:

Ibrahim Souare (Georgia Tech) - #38 transfer power forward

Nait George (Georgia Tech) - #71 overall transfer

Nate Kingz (Oregon State) - #76 overall transfer

William Kyle (UCLA) - unranked

Out:

Chris Bell (uncommitted) - #130 overall transfer

Elijah Moore (uncommitted) - #297 overall transfer

Kyle Cuffe Jr. (uncommitted) - unranked

Peter Majstorovic (uncommitted) - unranked

Eddie Lampkin (uncommitted) - #153 overall transfer

Lucas Taylor (uncommitted) - #155 transfer shooting guard

Clemson (#25 overall transfer class)

In:

RJ Godfrey (Georgia) - #162 overall transfer

Carter Welling (Utah Valley) - unranked

Nick Davidson (Nevada) - #5 transfer center

Out:

Del Jones (Radford) - #26 transfer point guard

Chauncey Wiggins (Florida State) - unranked

Asa Thomas (uncommitted) - unranked

Jake Heidbreder (uncommitted) - #243 overall transfer

Christian Reeves (uncommitted) - #300 overall transfer

Wake Forest (#26 overall transfer class)

In:

Myles Colvin (Purdue) - #87 transfer shooting guard

Cooper Schwieger (Valparaiso) - #89 overall transfer

Out:

Davin Cosby (Kennesaw State) - unranked

Parker Friedrichsen (Davidson) - #97 transfer shooting guard

Ty-Laur Johnson (uncommitted) - #58 transfer point guard

Churchill Abass (uncommitted) - #27 transfer center

Efton Reid (uncommitted) - #10 transfer center

Stanford (#29 overall transfer class)

In:

None

Out:

Oziyah Sellers (uncommitted) - #78 transfer shooting guard

Derin Saran (uncommitted) - #30 transfer point guard

Notre Dame (#32 overall transfer class)

In:

None

Out:

Tae Davis (Oklahoma) - unranked

J.R. Konieczny (uncommitted) - #121 transfer shooting guard

Boston College (#41 overall transfer class)

In:

Aidan Shaw (Missouri) - #58 transfer small forward

Out:

Dion Brown (Saint Louis) - #18 transfer shooting guard

Elijah Strong (uncommitted) - #27 transfer power forward

Joshua Beadle (uncommitted) - unranked

Chas Kelley (uncommitted) - #83 transfer shooting guard

Pittsburgh (#44 overall transfer class)

In:

Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State) - #71 transfer shooting guard

Dishon Jackson (Iowa State) - #9 transfer center

Out:

Jaland Lowe (Kentucky) - #11 transfer point guard

Marlon Barnes Jr. (uncommitted) - unranked

Amsal Delalic (uncommitted) - unranked

Jorge Diaz Graham (uncommitted) - #56 transfer power forward

Guillermo Diaz Graham (uncommitted) - #40 transfer power forward

Papa Kante (uncommitted) - #13 transfer center

North Carolina (#52 overall transfer class)

In:

Kyan Evans (Colorado State) - #12 transfer point guard

Henri Veesaar (Arizona) - #13 transfer power forward

Jonathan Powell (West Virginia) - #75 transfer shooting guard

Out:

Elliot Cadeau (Michigan) - #16 transfer point guard

Ian Jackson (uncommitted) - #15 overall transfer

Jalen Washington (Vanderbilt) - #55 transfer power forward

Florida State (#55 overall transfer class)

In:

Alex Steen (Florida Southern) - #46 transfer power forward

Robert McCray (Jacksonville) - unranked

Chauncey Wiggins (Clemson) - unranked

Lajae Jones (St. Bonaventure) - unranked

Kobe Magee (Drexel) - #19 transfer shooting guard

Out:

Taylor Bol Bowen (Alabama) - #3 transfer small forward

Daquan Davis (Providence) - #51 transfer point guard

Chandler Jackson (uncommitted) - #29 transfer combo guard

Waka Mbatch (uncommitted) - unranked

Justin Thomas (uncommitted) - #64 transfer small forward

Christian Nitu (uncommitted) - #42 transfer power forward

Jerry Deng (uncommitted) - #81 transfer power forward

Malique Ewin (uncommitted) - #9 transfer power forward

Jamir Watkins (uncommitted) - #5 overall transfer

Miami (#63 overall transfer class)

In:

Tru Washington (New Mexico) - #6 transfer combo guard

Ernest Udeh Jr. (TCU) - #8 transfer center

Tre Donaldson (Michigan) - unranked

Malik Reneau (Indiana) - #14 overall transfer

Out:

Nijel Pack (Oklahoma) - unranked

Jalil Bethea (Alabama) - #14 transfer shooting guard

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu (Iowa) - #45 transfer small forward

Jalen Blackmon (uncommitted) - #21 transfer combo guard

Paul Djobet (uncommitted) - #34 transfer combo guard

Austin Swartz (uncommitted) - #26 transfer shooting guard

Xander Alarie (uncommitted) - unranked

Divine Ugochukwu (uncommitted) - #11 transfer combo guard

AJ Staton-McCray (uncommitted) - #82 transfer shooting guard

Georgia Tech (#64 overall transfer class)

In:

None

Out:

Ibrahim Souare (Syracuse) - #38 transfer power forward

Duncan Powell (Georgetown) - unranked

Nait George (Syracuse) - #71 overall transfer

Doryan Onwuchekwa (uncommitted) - #24 overall center

North Carolina State (#71 overall transfer class)

In:

Quadir Copeland (McNeese State) - #33 transfer shooting guard

Alyn Breed (McNeese State) - #64 transfer shooting guard

Out:

Ben Middlebrooks (uncommitted) - #34 transfer power forward

Ismaël Diouf (uncommitted) - unranked

Dennis Parker (uncommitted) - #25 transfer small forward

Mike James (uncommitted) - #38 transfer small forward

Bryce Heard (uncommitted) - #51 transfer shooting guard

Marcus Hill (uncommitted) - #68 transfer shooting guard

Virginia (#78 overall transfer class)

In:

Dallin Hall (BYU) - #34 transfer point guard

Martin Carrere (VCU) - unranked

Duke Miles (Oklahoma) - #4 transfer combo guard

Jacari White (North Dakota State) - #41 transfer shooting guard

Sam Lewis (Toledo) - #40 transfer shooting guard

Out:

Jacob Cofie (USC) - #19 transfer power forward

Anthony Robinson (Xavier) - unranked

Andrew Rhode (Wisconsin) - #23 transfer small forward

Isaac McKneely (Louisville) - #15 overall transfer

Dai Dai Ames (California) - unranked

Blake Buchanan (Iow State) - #9 transfer center

Jalen Warley (Gonzaga) - #41 transfer point guard

TJ Power (uncommitted) - unranked

Ishan Sharma (uncommitted) - #76 transfer shooting guard

Christian Bliss (uncommitted) - #63 transfer point guard

Elijah Saunders (uncommitted) - #23 transfer power forward