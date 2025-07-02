Cavs just gave Tyrese Proctor the shot Duke fans always believed he deserved

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Tyrese Proctor as the 29th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, letting the former Duke guard stick his foot in the door of the league. Now, the Cavs have opened that door wide open.

On July 1, it was reported that Proctor had signed his first-ever NBA contract with Cleveland, an impressive four-year, $8.69 million deal.

BREAKING: Tyrese Proctor has signed a 4 year $8.69 million dollar deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers! pic.twitter.com/ybUc7HYw1g — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) July 1, 2025

Over the last three seasons (an unusually lengthy collegiate career for Blue Devils), Proctor showed Duke fans exactly why he deserved to hear his name called in the Draft and why he deserved to sign his name for a million-dollar deal.

Tyrese Proctor college career stats

10.8 points per game

3.0 rebounds per game

3.0 assists per game

0.7 steals per game

Proctor almost instantly became a starter for Duke, ushering in a new era for the blue-blood program alongside head coach Jon Scheyer, who took hold of the reins during the guard's freshman season. During his three-year stint in Durham, Proctor helped lead the Blue Devils to an 89-22 record, an ACC title, and an appearance in the Final Four of the NCAA Men's Tournament.

No, Proctor didn't receive the same tsunami of attention that stars like Cooper Flagg did as freshmen at Duke. However, the Blue Devil program wouldn't have been as successful as it was over the last three years without him.

His hustle, ambition, and passion for the game were what Duke needed over the last three seasons. Not to mention, his commitment to the Blue Devils was completely necessary to allow freshmen like Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and more to find success under his veteran leadership.