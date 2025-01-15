2025 top 5 recruit releases final 11 schools, Duke considered favorite

5-star 2025 prospect Nate Ament has released a list of his 11 final schools he is considering: Duke, Alabama, Arkansas, BYU, Georgetown, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Texas.

Ament is 6' 9" 185-pound forward out of the Highland School (VA). The #2 power forward and #4 overall prospect in the 2025 class at 247sports has considered Duke through his entire recruitment, but just recently cut his list to the finalists.

The 5-star has visited Durham twice already. He was offered by Jon Scheyer on his unofficial visit in September 2023 and took his official visit at Countdown to Craziness earlier this fall.

Ament is also set to be at Cameron Indoor for the first meeting between Duke and North Carolina on February 1st.

Duke has been considered one of the favorites, if not the favorite, for Ament's services due to his close friendship with Duke commit Shelton Henderson. The pair went to Countdown to Craziness together and have long been considered a package deal in their recruitment.

Henderson announced his commitment to Duke shortly after their visit at Countdown to Craziness.

HS Top Recruits announced on X after Henderson was locked in with the Blue Devils that Ament would be "hard to pull away from Duke" with Henderson announcing his pledge to Durham.

Hearing Henderson is locked in with Duke. I also believe and have heard that Ament will be hard to pull away from Duke. He obviously isn’t deciding until Spring but I think they’re comfortably the front runner.



Cam Boozer

Cayden Boozer

Khamenia

Henderson

Ament



That’s an insane… — HS Top Recruits (@HSTopRecruiting) October 30, 2024

Ament isn't expected to commit until the spring and he has no crystal ball predictions at the moment, but most believe the Blue Devils remain the frontrunner for the 5-star forward.

Scheyer has already brought together the #1 2025 recruiting class with commits from 5-stars Cameron Boozer (#2 overall prospect) and Henderson (#15 overall prospect) along with 4-stars Nikolas Khamenia (#19 overall prospect) and Cayden Boozer (#20 overall prospect).

Scheyer has been a recruiting mastermind since he became the head coach at Duke, and is looking for his second straight year with the #1 ranked class sealed with Ament's commitment.