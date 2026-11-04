Toby Fournier injury update: Duke star forward out with a leg injury

Duke started year seven of the Kara Lawson era without star forward Toby Fournier on Tuesday night against Green Bay.

The Blue Devils struggled without their All-American, trailing at the end of the first quarter and leading by just two points at halftime. A +9 third quarter allowed Duke to gain some separation on the way to a 76-60 win.

But tougher games await, and getting Fournier back will be pivotal as the No. 4 Blue Devils look to make a push to the Final Four for the first time under Lawson.

After the win, Lawson addressed Fournier's absence:

"Toby has a lower leg injury. We're hopeful she'll be back soon," Lawson said. "But I don't have a timetable for you. It'd be up to the medical staff. So, yeah, we did miss her."

Duke star forward Toby Fournier misses season-opener vs. Green Bay

Fournier is Duke's best player, and the Blue Devils will need her back to reach their ceiling. Fournier was an All-American last season and averaged 17 points and 8 rebounds per game. That followed up an impressive freshman campaign that saw her win the ACC's Rookie of the Year award.

The Toronto native was outstanding during the NCAA Tournament, too, being named to the All-Region team as she helped lead Duke to the Elite Eight. That included a Sweet 16 upset over LSU, where Fournier scored 22 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Duke came up short against UCLA in the Elite Eight, falling 70-58.

The good news for Lawson and the Blue Devils is that the schedule is relatively light to open the season, and they can afford to be cautious with Fournier.

Duke won't face a serious test until November 28th against UConn. Based on Lawson's comments, Fournier should be comfortably back before then. Getting her back in enough time to get some valuable game reps and work her way back into shape will be critical before then, as Duke will use back-to-back games against UConn and South Carolina to try to prove that they are legitimate national title contenders this season.

Without Fournier against Green Bay, senior Riley Nelson and junior Arianna Roberson scored 15 points each to help lift the Blue Devils to the win.

It remains to be seen if Fournier will play in Duke's next game on Sunday. Lawson and her team will be back in Cameron Indoor to take on North Texas.