Duke Blue Devils news: Men's, women's basketball earn wins, Manny Diaz talks FSU, more

Duke Blue Devils news and notes:

Duke men's basketball rolls past Army in season-opener

Jon Scheyer and Duke got off to a 1-0 start to the 2026-27 season with an 84-50 win over Army. It was far from a perfect game, and in fact, Duke played pretty sloppy overall. But you'd much rather learn some early lessons while throttling an opponent by 34 points than by getting upset.

Sophomore Dame Sarr led the Blue Devils with 16 points on a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje scored 15 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and blocked 3 shots in his debut.

It was a frustrating debut for Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, who scored just 3 points on 1-of-9 shooting from the floor. Blackwell went right back to work in the immediate aftermath of Duke's win over Army.

Scheyer and his team are back on the court on Thursday to face Coastal Carolina at Cameron Indoor.

Duke women's basketball tops Green Bay without star forward Toby Fournier

Duke women's basketball got off to a 1-0 start, too, with a 76-60 win over Green Bay on Tuesday night, and they did it without injured All-American forward Toby Fournier, who sat out with a leg injury. Her timetable for a return is currently TBD, per head coach Kara Lawson.

Without Fournier, Duke leaned on senior Riley Nelson and junior Arianna Roberson, who each scored a team-high 15 points in the win.

Duke faced some early adversity, trailing at the end of the first quarter and leading by just two at halftime. But the Blue Devils outscored Green Bay by nine in the quarter to push the lead to double-digits.

Duke's defense shined, holding Green Bay to just 33% from the field.

Nate Sheppard wins ACC RB of the week after 5 TD performance vs. Boston College

Sophomore RB Nate Sheppard's historic five-TD performance on Saturday against Boston College earned him the ACC's RB of the week award.

Sheppard continued his prolific season and is now the all-time single-season record-holder in Duke history for touchdowns in a season with 18. Duke still has four regular-season games to play.

Sheppard came into the year with high internal expectations, and he has exceeded them.

Manny Diaz shuts down Florida State rumors, but Duke concern remains

Immediately after Mike Norvell was fired by Florida State on Sunday, Duke head coach Manny Diaz was listed as one of the top potential candidates to replace him in Tallahassee. Diaz is an FSU alumnus and got his coaching career started as a graduate assistant for Bobby Bowden back in 1998.

On Monday, Diaz shot down the rumors connecting him to the FSU job and reaffirmed that he is happy right where he is in Durham. While that's nice to hear publicly, it also means very little in the grand scheme of things.

If the Seminoles make Diaz the focus of their coaching search, and that remains a big if, then Duke will have to work really hard to keep him.

Duke women's field hockey upset by Boston College in ACC quarterfinals

Duke women's field hockey were stunned 2-1 by Boston College in the ACC quarterfinals this week and will now have to wait on their NCAA Tournament fate.

The Blue Devils defeated the Eagles 1-0 during the regular season, but dropped the game that mattered the most.

Shae Wozniak scored the lone goal for Duke in the defeat.