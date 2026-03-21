This Jon Scheyer-Hubert Davis stat all but confirms UNC is becoming Duke's little bro

Are you paying close attention? While Duke and North Carolina have maintained a very passionate and hate-filled rivalry on the hardwood for decades, Jon Scheyer is running laps around Hubert Davis of late. Duke has advanced to the Round of 32 as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, while North Carolina threw up all over itself in its No. 6 vs. No. 11 first-round game vs. underdog VCU...

Even more concerning, Jeff Goodman painted the following picture about the state of things for UNC.

He mentioned that over the last four seasons since Scheyer took over for Mike Krzyzewski, Duke has won nine tournament games to North Carolina's two... Goodman may be especially petty here, as he chose not to count North Carolina's win in the First Four during that span. Given that Davis has been in his role at his alma mater for longer, the fine folks over in Chapel Hill are feeling a certain way now...

Davis did have that run to the national championship game back in 2022, but that was four years ago.

Here's the even tougher part for UNC fans to digest:



Jon Scheyer has won 9 NCAA tourney games in last 4 years (and still counting in this year's tourney)



Hubert Davis has won 2 NCAA tourney games in same span (I'm not counting the First Four). — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 20, 2026

If Duke gets to the Final Four, Scheyer will match Davis' career win total of 125 in one less season...

Duke is clearly beating UNC over the Jon Scheyer-Hubert Davis debate

Duke may not be able to stand North Carolina, but UNC hates Duke with every fiber of its being. Despite being one of the blue-bloods of the sport, this tends to play a huge part into the massive inferiority complex the Tar Heels always seem to embody. We are talking about the flagship university in the state of North Carolina. Michael Jordan played there. There are no excuses. Just go be better!

As far as Duke is concerned, the Blue Devils earned the No. 1 overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament because of Scheyer's excellent coaching chops. He does not have the most talented Duke team of all time. There are injuries to be overcome, in addition to it being a team led by freshman phenom and Duke legacy Cameron Boozer. In a way, you can say this team has already overachieved.

When it comes to North Carolina, you can expect the Tar Heels to lose double-digit games annually under Davis' watch. He may have played for them like Scheyer did at Duke, but everyone with eyes knows that this is just not good enough for UNC. While Duke has won the ACC on the hardwood in both the men's and women's tournaments, as well as the guys on the girdiron, what has UNC done?

Simply put, Goodman's assessment of the UNC situation should merit a lifetime extension for Davis!