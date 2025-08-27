This elite freshmen battle will reignite the flames of Duke and UNC's rivalry

The rivalry between Duke and North Carolina is objectively the best the sport of college basketball has to offer. However, in recent years, the anticipated two matchups between the two schools haven't felt the same to lots of folks around college hoops. Especially with the Tar Heels' new desire to potentially head to the SEC in the coming years, many wonder what this elite rivalry will look like in the next five to ten seasons. However, these two elite rookies who are entering the ACC in 2025 have the potential to reignite the flames of this storied duel.

Cameron Boozer vs. Caleb Wilson is the best rookie battle college basketball has to offer

Duke and North Carolina have potentially the best two freshmen in the ACC this coming season in Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson, respectively. Both five-star big men, Boozer is the No. 3 overall recruit in the class per the 247Sports 2025 Composite Rankings, whereas Wilson is the No. 5 overall recruit.

Both Boozer and Wilson are athletic bigs who can dominate on both sides of the ball, and these two going at it twice this coming season will be one of the most anticipated battles in the sport.

Some expect Boozer to be just as dominant, or potentially even more so, for Duke than Cooper Flagg was last season. Hot take? Not with Boozer's pedigree. Cameron, along with his twin brother Cayden, who's coming into Duke as a four-star point guard, have arguably the greatest resume in the history of high school basketball. The two never lost, securing four state championships during their time at Columbus (FL), along with a Chipotle Boys National Championship as seniors. Both were McDonald's All-Americans, and Cameron is a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA.

As for Wilson, word throughout the summer is that he's been absolutely dominant. As a senior at Holy Innocents Episcopal School (GA), Wilson averaged 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, five assists, 3.6 blocks, and 2.1 steals a game while leading his team to a state title.

At 6'9, the Georgia native can guard all five positions on the floor defensively while being nearly impossible to guard in the paint. His defensive skills are what will immediately set him apart, but he already has a point-guard-like handle and can create shots for himself off the dribble.

Both Boozer and Wilson are two of the most complete prospects in the 2025 class, and the battle between the two will be must-see TV.