This crazy 'guarantee' from NBA analyst will have Duke basketball fans jumping for joy

The Duke basketball program saw its entire starting five drafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, and one of those top selections was Kon Knueppel. Now, this NBA analyst thinks Knueppel is a lock to make the 2028 USA Olympic Team, which is a pretty bold take. Knueppel, who was taken fourth overall by the Charlotte Hornets, was one of the most complete players in his class. His game didn't exactly resemble that of a future star, but he's a starter any NBA franchise would want. He's got elite defensive instincts, was the best shooter in his draft class, and has a higher motor than any other rookie coming into the league.

Analyst guarantees Kon Knueppel will make 2028 US Olympic Squad

NBA analyst Bill Simmons recently said on The Zach Lowe Show that Kon Knueppel will be on the 2028 US Olympic Team. Interestingly, Simmons picked Knueppel over Cooper Flagg, who was selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks and is viewed as one of the best NBA prospects in recent memory.

“I rarely do this," Simmons said. "I guarantee this guy is going to be on the team [USA] in 2028. Kon Knueppel. I’m guaranteeing he’ll be one of the 12 guys in 2028."

Simmons is essentially guaranteeing that Knueppel will be one of the 12 best players in the NBA in the next few seasons, which is a pretty bold take. But, as Duke fans know, the former Blue Devil has the game to do it.

Knueppel led the Hornets to a Las Vegas Summer League title while winning Summer League MVP himself. The Wisconsin native averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals a game across his first Summer League campaign.

Now, Knueppel will fit right into Charlotte's rotation as the franchise looks to get back to relevance. Alongside ball-dominant guards LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, Knueppel will thrive with his catch-and-shoot ability and prowess moving without the basketball. Despite Flagg being the top pick in the draft, Knueppel might have the best shot to win the Rookie of the Year award next season with how well he fits with the Hornets.