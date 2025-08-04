This analyst just gave Duke football the perfect backhanded compliment

CBS Sports writer Chip Patterson released his 2025 strength of schedules for each team in the ACC for the upcoming college football season, and he had the Duke Blue Devils way down at the bottom of the list. But, although Patterson thinks the Blue Devils have a cakewalk of a schedule, he gave them the perfect backhanded compliment, saying the program should be ready to compete given the light slate of opponents.

Patterson ranked Duke as having the 13th-hardest strength of schedule in the ACC next season.

"Nine of Duke's 11 FBS opponents were bowl teams last season, but outside of Clemson the Blue Devils aren't exactly punching up against the competition," Patterson said. "Duke does not play Miami, Louisville or SMU this season and gets its toughest nonconference opponent (Illinois) in Durham. There are some schedule quirks that could be challenging, like the cross-country travel with road games at Syracuse and Cal in back-to-back weeks, but Duke should feel good about its ability to compete and win against most of its schedule.

Now, in terms of conference opponents, the Blue Devils were able to avoid matchups against some of the ACC's top schools and tough road contests, but there are still several marquee games on the schedule. Potentially the most important game of Duke's season comes in week two when the Blue Devils host Illinois at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Fighting Illini are viewed as a potential top-ten team in the nation heading into the season, and Duke has a prime opportunity to throw a massive win on the resume early on. However, if Manny Diaz's guys get blown out at home in this one, that might push the program out of national relevancy for the rest of the season.

Aside from Duke's date with Illinois, it will have to take on Clemson, North Carolina, and Syracuse on the road. However, Duke gets to play Georgia Tech at home and will not face Louisville, SMU, or Miami, three of the top five teams in the ACC Preseason Media Poll.

Duke was able to avoid a daunting schedule, but that puts the program in a great position to build on a successful first season under Diaz, one where the Blue Devils won nine or more games in a season for just the fourth time in program history. Now, a few marquee matchups on the schedule also mean few opportunities for Duke to build its resume, so the couple that are on there will be crucial to decide the Blue Devils' 2025 ceiling.