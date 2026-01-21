There is a glaring reason Duke should avoid Walker Eget as Darian Mensah replacement

Duke isn't in panic mode, but it could be really soon as quarterback Darian Mensah seemingly ignores his contractual obligations to the Blue Devils and claws his way to Miami.

When Mensah entered the transfer portal with just a few hours until it closed, it left few remaining options for his replacement, most of the top quarterback prospects having already committed to their next program.

Now, don't think this is the end of the world, the Duke Blue Devils and head coach Manny Diaz still have a few promising transfer prospects to go after. However, Walker Eget shouldn't be one of the quarterbacks on the list.

Pete Nakos reports Duke as team to watch for Walker Eget

On Wednesday morning, On3's Pete Nakos reported that the Blue Devils should be considered one of the schools in contention to land a commitment from former San Jose State quarterback Walker Eget. Duke fans should hope Diaz has the wherewithal to look elsewhere.

Over the last two years as San Jose State's QB1, Eget earned an undeniably impressive 5,551 passing yards. Yet, he earned just 30 passing touchdowns over that same stretch, while also throwing 19 interceptions in just two years.

That's a problem. Yes, the yardage is impressive, but the failure to find the end zone is a massive red flag, indicating that Eget struggles to finish drives.

Duke has emerged as a school to watch for San Jose State transfer QB Walker Eget, sources tell @On3.



No, he isn't a dual-threat quarterback, sneakily scoring dozens of touchdowns on the ground. In fact, Eget has never scored a rushing touchdown and has run for just 185 total yards over four seasons.

You could try to blame the lack of success on poor protection from the offensive line or a lack of catches by his receivers, but Eget completed an average of nearly 60 percent of his passes and had the yardage to score. He was also only sacked 11 times over the last two seasons, so he was protected perfectly well.

Simply put, Diaz and his staff need to look elsewhere for Mensah's replacement and they need to avoid Eget like the plague that he could easily become in the Blue Devils' offense.