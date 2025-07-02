The return of EA Sports College Basketball is a gift from above for Duke fans

EA Sports recently announced the return of the EA Sports College Basketball video game, which is expected to be released in 2028. Duke fans can now spend the next few years manifesting how incredible it would've been to play with some past Blue Devils, and also what it will be like to play the game with whatever future college hoops superstars the Duke basketball program brings in.

Blue Devil fans have lost out big time on playing with some elite athletes that have come out of Durham. The name that comes to mind first has to be Zion Williamson, who almost certainly would've been a 99 overall had the game existed during his time at Duke back in the 2018-19 season. Williamson might've been the most unstoppable force the game had seen up to that point. With his athleticism, size, speed, and talent, he would've looked more like a player generated on a "my career" setting than an actual player available in the game.

Beyond Williamson himself, the 2018-19 Duke basketball team would've been insanely popular if the game were a thing back then. The three star freshmen who took over college basketball that season in Williamson, RJ Barrett, and Cam Reddish would've sent fans wild.

Aside from those three, there are plenty of former Duke players who fans will unfortunately never have the experience of using in a virtual setting. EA Sports hasn't released a college hoops video game since 2009, meaning guys like Tyus Jones, Quinn Cook, Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, Kyle Singler, and so many more have been left by the wayside. Even current Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer would've been an awesome player to use in the game.

However, this also means that Duke fans will have the opportunity to play with the next generation of star players to come through Durham. Scheyer has been a recruiting mastermind since becoming the head coach at Duke, securing the No. 1 overall recruiting class in two of his first three seasons. He's sent guys like Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Jeremy Roach, and Kyle Filipowski through the program. So, Blue Devil fans can spend the next few years imagining all of the star talent they will be able to use when EA Sports releases its first edition of College Basketball in almost two decades.