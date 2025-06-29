The NBA role projection for Khaman Maluach: Starter, 6th-man, or G-League project?

Former Duke basketball rookie center Khaman Maluach was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, which is an intriguing situation for the 7'2 big man. On top of that, on the same night Phoenix took Maluach in the draft, the franchise also traded for center Mark Williams in exchange for Vasilije Micić, the 29th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft that was used on Liam McNeeley, and a 2029 first round pick.

Phoenix also has Nick Richards and Oso Ighodaro on the roster, so it's a crowded frontcourt already with the addition of Maluach. Williams will likely be the starter, but what will Maluach's minutes look like as a rookie for the Suns?

Now, teams don't spend a top ten pick on a player they don't plan to play at all, so Maluach will likely see lots of time on an NBA floor. Although, he's certainly a developmental prospect, so time in the G-League could be in the cards.

The South Sudanese center has the potential to be an extremely impactful center in the NBA. Maluach is an elite rim protector and switched one through five defensively with the Blue Devils. A 7'2, 250-pound center who can guard every position on the floor doesn't come around too often.

It seems the most likely scenario for Maluach as a rookie will be a bench center in Phoenix, although the franchise could opt to send him to the Valley Suns for part of the season, Phoenix's G-League affiliate, to improve his offensive arsenal.

Through the pre-draft process, it was reported that Maluch was improving his outside jump shot. With the defensive capabilities he already has, if he can establish a three-point shot to stretch the floor when he's on the court, it won't be long before he's playing significant minutes in the NBA.

What could get Maluach on the floor as a starter earlier than anticipated is Williams' injury history. The former Blue Devil hasn't played more than 44 games in a season in any of his three seasons as a pro. If history repeats itself, it's practically inevitable that Williams will miss some time, which could propel Maluach into a starting role.